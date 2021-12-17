The Chrishell Stause Blind Date Drama Explained

When Justin Hartley pulled the plug on his marriage to Chrishell Stause back in 2019, the "Selling Sunset" and former "Days of Our Lives" star couldn't help feel blindsided by the move. After all, she had thought that everything was OK in their marriage, as Hartley had walked the red carpet with her on numerous occasions and even gushed about his wife to the media prior to their divorce.

To make matters worse, Hartley went on to fall in love and marry his former "The Young and the Restless" co-star Sofia Pernas, who Stause was friendly with "back in the day." During Season 4 of Selling Sunset, Chrishell opened up about the situation, saying, per Page Six: "My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out."

And although Stause has had no problem moving on with the new love of her life, her "Selling Sunset" co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim, she's just been hit with a controversy that might make some question the timeline of their relationship. That's because Orange County bussinessman Robert Drenk claims he went on a blind date with Chrishell when she was already "secretly" dating Jason. Say what?