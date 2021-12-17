The Chrishell Stause Blind Date Drama Explained
When Justin Hartley pulled the plug on his marriage to Chrishell Stause back in 2019, the "Selling Sunset" and former "Days of Our Lives" star couldn't help feel blindsided by the move. After all, she had thought that everything was OK in their marriage, as Hartley had walked the red carpet with her on numerous occasions and even gushed about his wife to the media prior to their divorce.
To make matters worse, Hartley went on to fall in love and marry his former "The Young and the Restless" co-star Sofia Pernas, who Stause was friendly with "back in the day." During Season 4 of Selling Sunset, Chrishell opened up about the situation, saying, per Page Six: "My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out."
And although Stause has had no problem moving on with the new love of her life, her "Selling Sunset" co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim, she's just been hit with a controversy that might make some question the timeline of their relationship. That's because Orange County bussinessman Robert Drenk claims he went on a blind date with Chrishell when she was already "secretly" dating Jason. Say what?
Does Chrishell Stause have some explaining to do?
Robert Drenk claims Chrishell Stause tricked him into a blind date in June, all for the sake of a storyline. He told Us Weekly on December 16, "They [Chrishell and Jason] had been hooking up prior to that. There's no way you would go on a date, a friendly [date], and then not even give the guy any time of day to get to know you whatsoever. I could feel the awkwardness." He also said via Instagram it seemed as if "the producers and film crew had no idea Chrishell and Jason were a thing," which led to a "very awkward and not inviting" situation. That confused him, as he was supposedly told Chrishell was interested, and said producers "requested" him to show interest back.
Robert, who is friends with Tarek El Moussa, explained how his actions sparked ire from the other castmates as they believed he "man-handled" Chrishell when he picked her up at one point in the night. But Robert says when he put his hand out for her to hold, she took it. "Chrishell obviously turned this on me the only way she could given she was already in a relationship with Jason," he said on IG.
So far Chrishell herself has not made any comments about the matter, but Robert added that he was left feeling "hurt" by it all. Of course, some might argue Robert has a case of sour grapes, while others might be wondering why it matters now considering both Chrishell and Robert are in relationships. C'est la vie!