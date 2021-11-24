Chrishell Stause Admits Her True Feelings About Justin Hartley's New Marriage
Chrishell Stause has been through a lot in her love life, and we feel like we have been with her every step of the way. The actor has appeared in plenty of soaps like "The Young and The Restless" and "Days of Our Lives," but most fans know Chrishell best for her time on the hit Netflix series "Selling Sunset." The show is basically Netflix's answer to Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing," but it follows more female real-estate brokers as all drama ensues.
Chrishell made her way onto the series in 2019, and her split from "This Is Us" star Jason Hartley was a primary storyline on the show. On several episodes, Chrishell claimed she knew nothing about the divorce until it slapped her right in the face. "I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew," she tearfully said on the show.
What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, right? "I've had to start over so many times in my life. I always know how to look at the bright side because there's been a lot of dark," Chrishell told People in September 2020, adding that it doesn't feel great to see her ex with someone new. "I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course, that's going to sting," she said. But Chrishell has changed her tune, and we love her new attitude.
Chrishell Stause is feeling good about where she's at
Chrishell Stause is moving on with her head held high. Following her highly publicized split from husband Jason Hartley, the reality star has been letting fans know how she is doing on episodes of the Netflix hit "Selling Sunset." And yes, we have been following along every single step of the way. Since the divorce, Hartley wed his co-star Sofia Pernas in 2021, and the news made its way around the interwebs in May.
The topic also came up during a snippet from Season 4 of the show, and Chrishell shared her exact thoughts on Hartley's state of affairs, per People. "My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out. I wish them the best," Chrishell said. "You know, I think that it actually if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure."
She also told co-stars (and friends) Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae Young that she feels like "a different, a better version of myself than I ever have been, and I feel like I found my voice" while also noting that "there's no anger left there because now I realize that's not something I wanted for myself." Her new mindset is "out with the old, in with the new," and she too has a new romance with Jason Oppenheim. We're happy if our girl Chrishell is happy!