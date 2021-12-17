The Hilarious Way Gwen Stefani Just Publicly Made Fun Of Blake Shelton

Some might say Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a match made in heaven. The couple, who were previously married to other music superstars in Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively, first got together in November 2015 after reportedly bonding over their divorces. One thing led to another and here we are six years later — with the two "Voice" powerhouses now married!

It's a love story written in the stars. Ultimately tying the knot in July, the two music legends have been living the high life since. "Married life so far is... it's incredible," Shelton told People in August, adding, "I mean, it's everything that it already was, which was awesome. [Stefani] just can't get away from me now."

Stefani doesn't hold back in her feelings, either. In a January appearance on TODAY (via Us Weekly), Stefani called Shelton her "best friend" and expressed excitement "that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at happiness." She continued, "For a long time to come. It's just a blessing, the whole thing. It's a miracle." Although Gwen Stefani gushes over hubby Blake Shelton, that doesn't mean insults (good-natured, of course) are off-limits for the couple.