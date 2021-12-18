The Strange Reason Aaron Rodgers Just Called Out His Head Coach
For the enigmatic Aaron Rodgers, 2021 has been quite a rollercoaster year. The 38-year-old football veteran, who's in his 16th year with the NFL, has had a storied career throughout his time on the field. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was crucial in leading his team to Super Bowl victory in 2011 and was even awarded MVP honors for his performance in the big game that year.
Now, 10 years later, Rodgers remains at the top of his game. However, amidst the pandemic, his run with the Packers has been mired in controversy thanks to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccines. In August, Rodgers stated he was "immunized" when asked about his vaccination status, before ultimately testing positive for the deadly virus in November. When asked why he did not get vaccinated, Rodgers raised eyebrows when he targeted "woke culture."
"I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something," Rodgers stated on "The Pat McAfee Show" (via ESPN). Now he's raising eyebrows once again — this time with his comments on Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur.
Aaron Rodgers' comments about Matt LaFleur and his wife are turning heads
Aaron Rodgers has solidified his legacy with the NFL after a decade-and-a-half with the organization. Spending his entire career with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers has played a key role in the team's success over the years. That success, however, doesn't completely fall on his shoulders, as his teammates and head coach Matt LaFleur also lend helping hands.
Off the field, Rodgers also seems to be keen on his coach's personal appearance. In fact, Rodgers name-dropped Matt and his wife, BreAnne, in praise for the head coach's "put-together" looks (via the New York Post). "Great eyebrow game, right? I mean, the eyebrows are amazing," Rodgers opined on "The Pat McAfee Show," as he and host McAfee gushed over LaFleur's "super fresh" fade. "I want to take this time to give a shoutout to his wife, Bre because... there's many coaches who would really have a hard time getting through life without their wife," Rodgers further added.
The football veteran, who has played with the Green Bay Packers since 2005, has long had a dicey relationship with the front office. However, Rodgers' relationship with LaFleur has been subject to debate. In September, ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington revealed, "Matt LaFleur tells me they've 'never been closer' after a lot of 'honest conversations' this year."