The Strange Reason Aaron Rodgers Just Called Out His Head Coach

Aaron Rodgers has solidified his legacy with the NFL after a decade-and-a-half with the organization. Spending his entire career with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers has played a key role in the team's success over the years. That success, however, doesn't completely fall on his shoulders, as his teammates and head coach Matt LaFleur also lend helping hands.

Off the field, Rodgers also seems to be keen on his coach's personal appearance. In fact, Rodgers name-dropped Matt and his wife, BreAnne, in praise for the head coach's "put-together" looks (via the New York Post). "Great eyebrow game, right? I mean, the eyebrows are amazing," Rodgers opined on "The Pat McAfee Show," as he and host McAfee gushed over LaFleur's "super fresh" fade. "I want to take this time to give a shoutout to his wife, Bre because... there's many coaches who would really have a hard time getting through life without their wife," Rodgers further added.

The football veteran, who has played with the Green Bay Packers since 2005, has long had a dicey relationship with the front office. However, Rodgers' relationship with LaFleur has been subject to debate. In September, ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington revealed, "Matt LaFleur tells me they've 'never been closer' after a lot of 'honest conversations' this year."