Ivanka Trump Lashes Out About Joe Biden's Administration

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are trying to distance themselves from former President Donald Trump, per CNN. Two sources told CNN that Trump's eldest daughter has been "walk[ing] a fine line between embracing her father and distancing herself from his election lies." But new headlines about the former president are putting the power couple back in the spotlight, causing Ivanka to lash out at President Joe Biden's administration!

At a December 13 hearing of the House Select Committee, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney read texts from Donald Trump Jr. to Mark Meadows on January 6, pleading with the former White House Chief of Staff to convince his father to call off the rioters. Many wondered if there were any texts from Ivanka during the insurrection. On December 14, news broke that Sen. Lindsay Graham texted Ivanka, asking her to tell President Trump to stop the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

CNN's Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju tweeted: "Sen. Lindsey Graham said he didn't text with Meadows on January 6 — but told me he spoke with Ivanka Trump to deliver a message to her dad. He said he wanted then-President Trump to 'tell his people to leave.'" So, why was Ivanka lashing out at President Biden's administration given the latest news?