Was Donald Trump's Company Accused Of A Major Insurance Scam?

Aside from being known as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump is also known as a savvy businessman to some people. According to CBS News, in 2016, Trump disclosed that he had approximateley 500 businesses, most of which are shells to "set up to hold stakes in other companies, possibly to provide legal and tax protection." "What he has done is truly remarkable," Ivanka Trump said about her father to ABC News. "There is no businessman who is a brand in and of himself in the same way that he is, and it is such a unique thing and it's very beneficial for everything that we do."

Even though some people think Trump knows what he is doing when it comes down to business, the law feels very differently. In February 2019, Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen told Congress that Trump "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed amongst the wealthiest people in Forbes, and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes," per The Washington Post. According to NPR, Trump had to pay out $25 million in a settlement deal for the 6,000 students that paid for Trump University real-estate seminars that were proven to be worthless.

Now in 2021, the Trump Organization is facing a criminal investigation from the district attorney's office in Westchester County, New York, per Vanity Fair. This criminal investigation of the Trump Organization involves insurance fraud, the town of Ossining, and the Trump National Golf Club.