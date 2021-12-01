How Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Just Made Their High Profile Public Return

For the most part, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have kept a very low profile ever since they made the move from Washington, D.C. to their new home in South Florida. While Trump did host a memorable bash for her 40th birthday party with her friends back in October, according to People, the only times she and her husband are seen are when they are out and about with their kids, as detailed by Page Six. One source close to the situation says that the couple is looking to make Miami their permanent home. "The Kushners have been looking to purchase property in Florida for quite some time and will also maintain their home in New York," a tipster said, but also added that their new neighbors haven't been very welcoming. "Jared and Ivanka can lunch with their fellow 'patriots' at Mar-a-Lago. The Indian Creek Country Club members are very picky, and the word is that Javanka need not apply."

With that said, a lot of people are surprised that Trump and Kushner made a very rare public appearance at a high-end fashion show in Miami that attracted a pretty A-list crowd. In fact, it was their first social outing in almost a year.