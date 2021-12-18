Here's Why Angelina Jolie Just Met With Mitt Romney

Celebrities keep heading to Washington. Kim Kardashian went to the White House to advocate for prison reform. Paris Hilton recently went to Capitol Hill to advocate for legislation protecting teens at boarding schools and rehab centers. Now, it's Angelina Jolie's turn. The prolific actor and her 16 year-old daughter Zahara took the National Mall by storm and met with several prominent politicians.

Jolie met with Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush to discuss the Violence Against Women Act, reports the Daily Mail. The law — one of the first to criminalize domestic violence — was originally enacted by President Bill Clinton in 1994. However, it must be renewed every five years, and thus, expired during the 2018 government shutdown. Bush posted a photo with Jolie to her Twitter and thanked the star for her advocacy. "I'm forever grateful to get to work in partnership with such strong women across the country in our movement to end domestic violence," Bush wrote.

Jolie also met with another prominent politician: Mitt Romney. So, what brought this unlikely duo together?