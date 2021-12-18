Ben Affleck Reveals What Actually Makes Him Happy In Life
They say money doesn't buy you happiness — and Ben Affleck is letting fans know that is true. In a new interview with "Good Morning America," Affleck opened up about his personal life, his relationships, and his children. "There aren't enough movies, there isn't enough success, not enough likes on Instagram. Those things will never fill you up or make you happy," Affleck revealed to GMA. Recently, the father-of-three has been talking to different outlets about life, second chances, and co-parenting his children with Jennifer Garner: 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel.
Affleck, who's now back together with Jennifer Lopez, said in an interview with "The Howard Stern Show" (via GMA), while married to Garner, he sought happiness through drinking. The star has been open about his struggles with alcoholism in the past, saying during his marriage, "Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped." Affleck added, "I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."
Garner and Affleck divorced in 2018 and now the star is opening up about what truly makes him happy in life. Since we know money and fame do not add to his happiness, is it his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez?
Ben Affleck's family makes him the happiest
After his interview on "The Howard Stern Show," Ben Affleck later clarified what he meant when discussing his marriage and attempting to find happiness in a difficult time. Affleck went on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" saying he was not speaking ill of Garner on "The Howard Stern Show" and would never want his kids to think that he was, as they are the reason for his happiness. "I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom," he explained to Kimmel.
Now Affleck is continuing to open up about the happiness his kids bring him with "Good Morning America." "The only biography that needs anything is written on the hearts of your kids," he explained to GMA. He continued, saying, "I will be long dead and someone will ask my kids what was your dad like and that is when I will know what my life was worth."
After having his previous comments misconstrued, Affleck added that all he wants to do is pass on the best aspects of himself to his kids, and not his missteps, even though everyone has them. Putting it succinctly, he told GMA, "My life is better and I am happier the more I am around my kids."