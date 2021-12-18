Ben Affleck Reveals What Actually Makes Him Happy In Life

They say money doesn't buy you happiness — and Ben Affleck is letting fans know that is true. In a new interview with "Good Morning America," Affleck opened up about his personal life, his relationships, and his children. "There aren't enough movies, there isn't enough success, not enough likes on Instagram. Those things will never fill you up or make you happy," Affleck revealed to GMA. Recently, the father-of-three has been talking to different outlets about life, second chances, and co-parenting his children with Jennifer Garner: 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel.

Affleck, who's now back together with Jennifer Lopez, said in an interview with "The Howard Stern Show" (via GMA), while married to Garner, he sought happiness through drinking. The star has been open about his struggles with alcoholism in the past, saying during his marriage, "Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped." Affleck added, "I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Garner and Affleck divorced in 2018 and now the star is opening up about what truly makes him happy in life. Since we know money and fame do not add to his happiness, is it his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez?