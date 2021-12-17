Jennifer Garner's Friends Have Something To Say To Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck spoke to Howard Stern about his career and marriage to Jennifer Garner in December. "We had a marriage that didn't work..." the Academy Award-winning actor stated, per CNN. Affleck said that he felt "trapped" which was "part of why I started drinking." He also revealed why they stayed in their 10-year marriage. "We tried, we tried because we had kids," he said. "I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?'" Affleck then confessed, "What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution." He candidly admitted that if they had not separated, "I'd probably still be drinking."

Fans flocked to social media after the interview. One Twitter user recapped some of Bennifer's history, writing, "He was an addict before Jennifer Garner alcohol and gambling and who knows what else. Didn't he cheat on her with their nanny? She took care of his drunk ass even when they were divorced."

Affleck then clarified on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that some of his comments had been taken out of context. "That's not true," he said. "I don't believe that. It's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe." But for some of Garner's friends, it's too little too late.