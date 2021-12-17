Jennifer Garner's Friends Have Something To Say To Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck spoke to Howard Stern about his career and marriage to Jennifer Garner in December. "We had a marriage that didn't work..." the Academy Award-winning actor stated, per CNN. Affleck said that he felt "trapped" which was "part of why I started drinking." He also revealed why they stayed in their 10-year marriage. "We tried, we tried because we had kids," he said. "I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?'" Affleck then confessed, "What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution." He candidly admitted that if they had not separated, "I'd probably still be drinking."
Fans flocked to social media after the interview. One Twitter user recapped some of Bennifer's history, writing, "He was an addict before Jennifer Garner alcohol and gambling and who knows what else. Didn't he cheat on her with their nanny? She took care of his drunk ass even when they were divorced."
Affleck then clarified on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that some of his comments had been taken out of context. "That's not true," he said. "I don't believe that. It's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe." But for some of Garner's friends, it's too little too late.
Jennifer Affleck's friends slam Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck's interview with Howard Stern is causing quite a stir among fans. Jennifer Garner's friends have also put "The Last Duel" actor on blast. Per Page Six, one was blunt: "It's disgusting." They added, "Jen has been the only one picking him up time and time again when he's done horrible things — fallen off the wagon or worse." They pointed out that Garner has proved her loyalty to him. "Jen stood by him because she loves him. This is the mother of his children," they said. Garner even staged an intervention for Affleck and drove him to rehab three years after their split!
Another insider felt that Affleck was not being accountable for his past actions. "Anyone who knows addict behavior knows how untrue those comments could be for any addict, but particularly Ben," they remarked. "It's one of the first tenets of AA not to place blame for your disease." Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Affleck insisted, "I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."
Garner's friends aren't the only ones fuming about the interview. Affleck's current girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez "is pissed," a source told Page Six. Apparently, the singer felt that "She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn't want to be dragged into this." It seems like Affleck has a lot of explaining to do. Perhaps, a heart-to-heart with Garner is overdue.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).