Did Ben Affleck Really Say This About Jennifer Lopez's Most Famous Asset?
Ben Affleck is a man of many words — and some of those words get him in trouble. For instance, Affleck seemingly dragged ex-wife Jennifer Garner on "The Howard Stern Show" by suggesting that their marriage drove him to drink. And, instead of apologizing for his comments, Affleck insisted they were taken out of context by the media and internet trolls, making his controversy even messier. But in the same interview, he also talked about his first breakup with Jennifer Lopez back in 2004. Once again, Affleck seemed to blame the media more than anything else.
Affleck noted (via Entertainment Tonight), "I would say it was about 50 percent [of what destroyed our relationship]," adding, "I got f***ing hurt and angry and felt like a fool." But if there was one thing he did regret about their relationship, it was his appearance in the "Jenny From The Block" video, in which Affleck seemingly stroked Lopez's backside while the two gallivanted on a yacht. "It not only makes me look like a petulant fool, but it surely qualifies as ungentlemanly," he said.
Well, as much as Affleck feels like a fool for putting his hands on his girlfriend's derrière in front of the cameras, he also had this to say about Lopez's most expensive body part.
Ben Affleck is keeping his hands to himself
As many fans might recall, Ben Affleck briefly had a fling with a woman by the name of Katie Cherry on the super private, membership-based dating app, Raya. And while Affleck and Cherry's romance only lasted about three months when she dated him back in 2019, as detailed in Life and Style, she recently opened up about one of their private conversations to In Touch Weekly. Apparently, when Chery broached the topic of the "Enough" actor's buttocks, Affleck had nothing but praise for Jennifer Lopez's famous curves, which he also says he regrets touching in the "Jenny From the Block" video.
"When he and I were together, I asked him, 'What was J. Lo's ass like?' I had to ask him. She's an icon. She's awesome, and he said it's 'phenomenal,'" Cherry told the publication, adding, "He seemed very enthusiastic about it."
Well, with all of the public displays of affection between Affleck and Lopez these days, it's good to know that the actor now knows where to keep his hands at all times.