Did Ben Affleck Really Say This About Jennifer Lopez's Most Famous Asset?

Ben Affleck is a man of many words — and some of those words get him in trouble. For instance, Affleck seemingly dragged ex-wife Jennifer Garner on "The Howard Stern Show" by suggesting that their marriage drove him to drink. And, instead of apologizing for his comments, Affleck insisted they were taken out of context by the media and internet trolls, making his controversy even messier. But in the same interview, he also talked about his first breakup with Jennifer Lopez back in 2004. Once again, Affleck seemed to blame the media more than anything else.

Affleck noted (via Entertainment Tonight), "I would say it was about 50 percent [of what destroyed our relationship]," adding, "I got f***ing hurt and angry and felt like a fool." But if there was one thing he did regret about their relationship, it was his appearance in the "Jenny From The Block" video, in which Affleck seemingly stroked Lopez's backside while the two gallivanted on a yacht. "It not only makes me look like a petulant fool, but it surely qualifies as ungentlemanly," he said.

Well, as much as Affleck feels like a fool for putting his hands on his girlfriend's derrière in front of the cameras, he also had this to say about Lopez's most expensive body part.