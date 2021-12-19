Guy Fieri Proves Everyone Wrong About His Diet

Guy Fieri made a name for himself by eating delicious, hearty meals on the Food Network. Fans of the long-running "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" can't get enough of Fieri driving across the United States, Mexico, and Canada to try out the best comfort foods the continent has to offer, helping make it one of the most popular contemporary shows on TV, according to YouGov America. Each episode has a theme around one comfort food category — say, burgers or pizza — and follows along as Fieri drives to different eateries that fit the bill.

Naturally, fans of the chef have come to associate him with heavy, greasy food (in addition to Fieri's bleach-blonde hair and colorful outfits). He understands that it comes with the territory. "I mean, I wore a flamed shirt for one hour 12 years ago and that thing's followed me forever!" he told TODAY in January 2019. Despite his love for barbecue and burgers, Fieri is, after all, a professional restaurateur, and thus, is interested in an array of foods.

Asian cuisine is actually one of his favorites, with soy sauce making it to the top of the list of ingredients he absolutely cannot live without. Brussel sprouts are a close second, an item that definitely defies the preconceived notions many of us might have of Fieri from his famous TV show. But, in a December 16 interview with GQ, Fieri gave additional details about his diet, proving that most of us are wrong about his daily eating habits.