Guy Fieri Proves Everyone Wrong About His Diet
Guy Fieri made a name for himself by eating delicious, hearty meals on the Food Network. Fans of the long-running "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" can't get enough of Fieri driving across the United States, Mexico, and Canada to try out the best comfort foods the continent has to offer, helping make it one of the most popular contemporary shows on TV, according to YouGov America. Each episode has a theme around one comfort food category — say, burgers or pizza — and follows along as Fieri drives to different eateries that fit the bill.
Naturally, fans of the chef have come to associate him with heavy, greasy food (in addition to Fieri's bleach-blonde hair and colorful outfits). He understands that it comes with the territory. "I mean, I wore a flamed shirt for one hour 12 years ago and that thing's followed me forever!" he told TODAY in January 2019. Despite his love for barbecue and burgers, Fieri is, after all, a professional restaurateur, and thus, is interested in an array of foods.
Asian cuisine is actually one of his favorites, with soy sauce making it to the top of the list of ingredients he absolutely cannot live without. Brussel sprouts are a close second, an item that definitely defies the preconceived notions many of us might have of Fieri from his famous TV show. But, in a December 16 interview with GQ, Fieri gave additional details about his diet, proving that most of us are wrong about his daily eating habits.
Guy Fieri revealed he's into salads and CrossFit
Guy Fieri loves burgers as much as the next person, but they don't feature on his list of favorite foods. "People always think that I must just eat deep-fried pizzas and cheeseburgers for lunch but I'm a big salad fan, big sushi fan, and Thai food fan," he told GQ. In addition, comfort food has little space outside of his professional life. When he's not working, Fieri is cooking healthy, homemade meals for him and his family, Fieri said. "I don't eat out a lot because I'm usually on the road eating out. When I'm home, I cook," he added.
And while Fieri's often seen grilling meat in his shows, he's more than happy to stick to vegetables. "I'm not saying that I'm a vegetarian, but people would be surprised at the amount of plant-based foods that I eat," Fieri told TODAY in 2019. Also, Fieri's relationship with comfort American food has one huge barrier, fans of "Diners, Dive-Ins and Dives" will recall: He dislikes eggs. He has reasons, which he shared with My Recipes in a 2018 interview.
Fieri's love for healthy cooking isn't the only surprising aspect of his routine he revealed to GQ. As it turns out, Fieri is also super into CrossFit and HIIT. "I love to hike and lift weights, but I realized I'm not getting the most out of it if I don't do that interval training to get my heart rate up," he explained.