How Much Was The Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Drakeo the Ruler is dead after being stabbed backstage at the "Once Upon a Time in LA" festival on December 18. TMZ confirmed the 28-year-old rapper was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. TMZ reported Drakeo was getting ready to perform at the event in LA's Exposition Park around 8:30 p.m. when a fight broke out backstage and Drakeo was stabbed.

The Los Angeles Times reported that a "person with direct knowledge of the incident" told the outlet the rapper was "attacked by a group of people" backstage. After the fight and Drakeo's stabbing, concert organizers shut down the "Once Upon a Time in LA" festival, where headliners Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were unable to perform. Music fans are devastated by the news of Drakeo's death, with tributes pouring in on social media.

A Drakeo fan tweeted, "Long Live The Greatest' #DrakeoTheRuler." Another fan tweeted, "Just saw you at rolling loud baby boy, now you're in heaven ... love you forever. Thank you for leaving masterpieces behind. Can't wait for the next album...Till we meet again." Daily Beast reported that Drake paid tribute to Drakeo via an Instagram Story that read: "Always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo." When you learn more about Drakeo's life and net worth, along with all the challenges he conquered, you'll be heartbroken.