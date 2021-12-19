How Much Was The Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Worth At The Time Of His Death?
Drakeo the Ruler is dead after being stabbed backstage at the "Once Upon a Time in LA" festival on December 18. TMZ confirmed the 28-year-old rapper was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. TMZ reported Drakeo was getting ready to perform at the event in LA's Exposition Park around 8:30 p.m. when a fight broke out backstage and Drakeo was stabbed.
The Los Angeles Times reported that a "person with direct knowledge of the incident" told the outlet the rapper was "attacked by a group of people" backstage. After the fight and Drakeo's stabbing, concert organizers shut down the "Once Upon a Time in LA" festival, where headliners Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were unable to perform. Music fans are devastated by the news of Drakeo's death, with tributes pouring in on social media.
A Drakeo fan tweeted, "Long Live The Greatest' #DrakeoTheRuler." Another fan tweeted, "Just saw you at rolling loud baby boy, now you're in heaven ... love you forever. Thank you for leaving masterpieces behind. Can't wait for the next album...Till we meet again." Daily Beast reported that Drake paid tribute to Drakeo via an Instagram Story that read: "Always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo." When you learn more about Drakeo's life and net worth, along with all the challenges he conquered, you'll be heartbroken.
Drakeo The Ruler didn't let hardships deter him
Drakeo the Ruler's death is especially tragic because he was only 28; he was poised for greater fame. Drakeo's estimated net worth when he died was between $400,000 and $600,000, per Biography Daily. The young rapper's net worth is impressive, considering the challenges he dealt with over the past few years on his way to success. Drakeo burst into the scene in 2015, but his journey hasn't been easy. An I-d profile on the rapper outlined all the roadblocks Drakeo faced in his career.
The I-d profile explained that in 2017 Drakeo faced life in prison for a murder he didn't commit. After being acquitted of the murder charge, the rapper was rearrested for being the gang leader. Authorities claimed that Drakeo's rap group, The Stinc Team, was a gang and put him on trial again. After being unjustly accused and tried twice for murder, most people would have given up. But Drakeo even recorded "Thank You For Using GTL" while in prison (GTL is the phone system used in American prisons). Drakeo's first album, "Cold Devil," won rave reviews when released in December 2017, but his future career was upended when he was put back in jail after the album's release.
Drakeo was released from prison in November 2020 after taking a plea deal, per NPR. The rapper was cleared of all charges brought against him and was starting fresh. Almost a year later, Drakeo is dead and surely missed by fans and fellow artists alike.