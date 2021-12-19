Jessa Duggar Proves Son Spurgeon Is Practically Her Twin

Jessa Duggar Seewald is setting the record straight on who she thinks her children take after. The former "Counting On" star has four children with her husband, Ben Seewald, named Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy, and Fern — who Jessa gave birth to in July. Yet, ever since "Counting On" was canceled earlier this year, the star has chosen to share her life on social media for fans to see. Through stories and posts, fans are able to follow along not only Jessa and Ben's life, but also the milestones her children reach.

Jessa posts all of the kids' birthdays and even funny moments of the family online. For example, in early November, Jessa posted a photo featuring all of her kids posing on a shopping cart at the grocery store. The former reality star said she felt like a superhero after getting all four kids through the grocery store by herself successfully. And now after celebrating her eldest son Spurgeon's birthday, the reality star is updating fans once again by taking to Instagram to let everyone know who she thinks Spurgeon resembles more: her or her husband, Ben Seewald.