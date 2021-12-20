Is This What Jennifer Lopez Really Thinks Of Jennifer Garner?

Ben Affleck managed to ruffle the internet's feathers when he seemingly threw his ex-wife Jennifer Garner under the bus by suggesting that it was their marriage that made him want to drink. "We probably would've ended up at each other's throats. I probably still would've been drinking," the Hollywood actor said in a December interview with Howard Stern, per Page Six. "I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

To make matters worse, Affleck's controversy turned even messier when he suggested that his words were taken out of context. During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Affleck insisted that the internet misunderstood him and that he "would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom." Well, while Affleck is busy in damage control mode, it's what his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez is saying — or not saying — about all of this that has a lot of people wondering what she really thinks about Garner.