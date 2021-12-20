Is This What Jennifer Lopez Really Thinks Of Jennifer Garner?
Ben Affleck managed to ruffle the internet's feathers when he seemingly threw his ex-wife Jennifer Garner under the bus by suggesting that it was their marriage that made him want to drink. "We probably would've ended up at each other's throats. I probably still would've been drinking," the Hollywood actor said in a December interview with Howard Stern, per Page Six. "I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."
To make matters worse, Affleck's controversy turned even messier when he suggested that his words were taken out of context. During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Affleck insisted that the internet misunderstood him and that he "would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom." Well, while Affleck is busy in damage control mode, it's what his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez is saying — or not saying — about all of this that has a lot of people wondering what she really thinks about Garner.
Jennifer Lopez is standing up for her man
After Page Six reported that Jennifer Lopez was "pissed" over Ben Affleck's very public diss towards his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the singer and actor set the record straight herself. After one source said that Lopez didn't want to be dragged into the mess because she's still trying to get to know Garner and the three kids she shares with Affleck, she clarified her stance on the matter with People by denying the reports that she's mad at her boyfriend. She told the publication, "This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel," while also adding, "I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."
Of course, this has prompted a lot of people to wonder if Lopez was turning her back on Garner with her comments or if she's just trying to put on a united front with Affleck, seeing how he's quickly turned into the United States' most controversial ex-husband. However, a source told the Daily Mail, "Jennifer and Jennifer are friends, to make anything other than that is false," adding that the three of them "are all doing well at co-parenting." Either way, if there's one person who has said nothing about this entire affair, it's Garner, whose silence right now is speaking volumes.