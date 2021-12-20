Joe Giudice's Latest Instagram Activity Is Turning Heads

Joe Giudice's love life hasn't taken on the same speed as his ex-wife Teresa Giudice's has in recent months. In fact, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is now engaged to her fiance, Luis Ruelas, after just one year of dating. Joe, meanwhile, recently pulled the plug on his relationship with Italian lawyer Daniela Fittipaldi, according to People.

However, back in February, Joe gushed about Daniela and even said that he loved her the same way he loved his kids. Things have since changed for Joe though, as he is more focused on trying to get back home to New Jersey after living in both Italy and the Bahamas after he was deported in 2019 following his stint in prison. "I just honestly don't have the time or headspace for a relationship right now. I'm more focused on work and getting back to the U.S. so that I can see my family," he said.

Seeing how Jersey is definitely on Joe's mind these days, it's not surprising that his latest Instagram activity is turning heads. And no, it has nothing to do with his ex Teresa either.