Scarlett Johansson Had Quite The Reaction To Meeting Judge Judy
Scarlett Johansson exists among the cream of the crop in Hollywood. The actor has starred in plenty of wonderful films, and we have to say that we loved one of her first acting jobs in "The Horse Whisperer" alongside Robert Redford. The past few years have been busy for Johansson, both personally and professionally, and, in October 2020, she wed "Saturday Night Live" funnyman Colin Jost in a secret and intimate ceremony. The following year, they welcomed their first child together.
Johansson finally broke her silence on the nuptials to People, confessing that it was quite the task to throw a wedding amid a pandemic. "I think just keeping it intimate and small made it feel intentional. We wanted it to feel like it had an intentional intimacy as opposed to being something that felt like we were restricted by all these things," Johansson shared. "They only planned the wedding for a few weeks. Just close friends and family attended," a source added. Johansson also explained "there was a lot to take into consideration because of all of the CDC guidelines and making sure everybody was comfortable and safe."
There's no doubt that, between Johansson and Jost, there was a star-studded guest list — but there were plenty of names that were left off the list, like Judge Judy. Johansson and Judge Judy had a memorable exchange upon the first meeting and while they may not be quite at BFF level yet, the actor still has quite the story.
Scarlett Johansson loves Judge Judy
Stars, they're just like us! As it turns out, even Scarlett Johansson gets starstruck, just like the rest of us. The actor stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," who has a knack for getting people to spill the beans. Fallon asked Johansson if she had ever met her idol and Johansson said she was nervous at first, but the experience actually went really well. Johansson explained that she ran into Judge Judy by chance at dinner. "I met Judge Judy once," Johansson explained. "I was in a restaurant, and I saw Judge Judy at a table with her family, and I, oh my God, I was so starstruck. I couldn't believe it."
When Fallon asked if she was at all intimidated or worried that she might be "judged" by Judge Judy, who has a reputation for being a pretty tough cookie on her show, Johansson gave a great response. "Umm, yeah, I was a little nervous. I didn't know if she was gonna judge me; I mean, she's like an icon, obviously. And so, I didn't know if she was gonna look at me and be like, 'Get away from my table, I'm here with my family,' you know, and like, 'I'm Judge Judy, leave me alone!' But she wasn't like that."
Johansson explained that Judge Judy was "wonderful," noting that she was "so relieved" at the experience. "She was a very nice person," the actor added, sharing that Judy also seemed surprised to meet her. We love that story!