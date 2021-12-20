Scarlett Johansson Had Quite The Reaction To Meeting Judge Judy

Scarlett Johansson exists among the cream of the crop in Hollywood. The actor has starred in plenty of wonderful films, and we have to say that we loved one of her first acting jobs in "The Horse Whisperer" alongside Robert Redford. The past few years have been busy for Johansson, both personally and professionally, and, in October 2020, she wed "Saturday Night Live" funnyman Colin Jost in a secret and intimate ceremony. The following year, they welcomed their first child together.

Johansson finally broke her silence on the nuptials to People, confessing that it was quite the task to throw a wedding amid a pandemic. "I think just keeping it intimate and small made it feel intentional. We wanted it to feel like it had an intentional intimacy as opposed to being something that felt like we were restricted by all these things," Johansson shared. "They only planned the wedding for a few weeks. Just close friends and family attended," a source added. Johansson also explained "there was a lot to take into consideration because of all of the CDC guidelines and making sure everybody was comfortable and safe."

There's no doubt that, between Johansson and Jost, there was a star-studded guest list — but there were plenty of names that were left off the list, like Judge Judy. Johansson and Judge Judy had a memorable exchange upon the first meeting and while they may not be quite at BFF level yet, the actor still has quite the story.