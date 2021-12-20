Royal Fans Noticed This Sweet Private Moment Between William And Kate
Some might say they're the future of the monarchy for a reason! Queen Elizabeth once said, per iNews, that "None of us can slow the passage of time." As she quickly approaches her 70th year on the throne, the royal family is gearing up for her son Prince Charles' eventual accession. Meanwhile, grandson Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are planting the seeds for their future leadership, as the Duke of Cambridge is currently second in the line of succession to the British throne.
With his passion for environmentalism and a notable showing at the COP26 climate summit, Prince William has taken on his royal duties in stride. Alongside that, the Duchess of Cambridge hosted her first-ever Christmas caroling event, which was filmed and is set to air on the U.K.'s ITV1 on Christmas Eve. A massive success, the event served as a tribute to first-responders amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and even saw a performance from Ellie Goulding.
In newly-unveiled footage of the event ahead of its premiere, fans noticed a sweet moment shared between Prince William and Kate Middleton that will leave you with tears in your eyes.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's adorable moment has left fans reeling
Kate Middleton's "Together at Christmas" event is set to air on the U.K.'s ITV1 come Christmas Eve. On December 20th, just days before the event, ITV royal editor Chris Ship shared footage of the show, which saw a performance of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by English superstar Ellie Goulding. As Goulding vocalized her soul out, cameras cut to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who locked eyes and shared a loving, tender smile behind the singer's harmonies.
If you recall, Goulding actually performed at Prince William and Kate's wedding back in 2011 — a moment she initially approached with trepidation. "I did their first dance and like, talk about scary," the singer revealed in 2016, per People. "I was so nervous, my hands were shaking." She further mentioned that "I thought I was a decoy for someone else" and noted, "At the time, Gaga was everywhere, and rightly so, she was killing it, and you know, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and then you know, me."
Kate's Christmas caroling event comes 10 years after her iconic knot-tying with Prince William. As the royal couple takes on more senior duties, royal expert Dickie Arbiter told the Daily Mail that "It's the third generation taking the lead," adding that, "we're living in a time, the Cambridge's are the bridge within the monarchy." Arbiter also noted, "The carol service was Kate's idea."