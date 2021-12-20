Royal Fans Noticed This Sweet Private Moment Between William And Kate

Some might say they're the future of the monarchy for a reason! Queen Elizabeth once said, per iNews, that "None of us can slow the passage of time." As she quickly approaches her 70th year on the throne, the royal family is gearing up for her son Prince Charles' eventual accession. Meanwhile, grandson Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are planting the seeds for their future leadership, as the Duke of Cambridge is currently second in the line of succession to the British throne.

With his passion for environmentalism and a notable showing at the COP26 climate summit, Prince William has taken on his royal duties in stride. Alongside that, the Duchess of Cambridge hosted her first-ever Christmas caroling event, which was filmed and is set to air on the U.K.'s ITV1 on Christmas Eve. A massive success, the event served as a tribute to first-responders amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and even saw a performance from Ellie Goulding.

In newly-unveiled footage of the event ahead of its premiere, fans noticed a sweet moment shared between Prince William and Kate Middleton that will leave you with tears in your eyes.