How Leonardo DiCaprio Rescued His Dogs From A Frozen Lake

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood's most prominent environmentalists, a cause he has been actively engaged in since meeting Al Gore in the late 1990s, as he told Wired in 2015. Even before he launched the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to support the fight against climate change and other causes, the "Titanic" star was obsessed with nature, going so far as to consider a career as a marine biologist in his youth, he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings in 2014. While acting left little room for any other professional endeavors, DiCaprio never lost his passion for the earth and its creatures.

DiCaprio always keeps a bit of nature in his home in the form of his dogs. At the onset of the COVID-19 in March 2020, DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, began fostering Jack, a Husky rescue, as Morrone posted on her Instagram. A month later, they also brought home Jack's littermate, Jill. "And then it happened. I'm officially obsessed with fostering. I couldn't stand the thought of Jack not being with his sister, so I asked if I could take in Jill (on the right) as well," she wrote on Instagram, pairing the caption with a photo of the two.

It took no time for DiCaprio and Morrone to fall in love with the pups, adopting the pair the same month, according to yet another Instagram post by Morrone. Now, DiCaprio takes them everywhere and has proved he will do anything for them, including jumping into frigid waters.