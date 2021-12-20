The Shocking Insult Teresa Giudice Hurls At Margaret Josephs In The RHONJ Season 12 Trailer
Rumors have been circulating for months that "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs were feuding, and the new Season 12 trailer has finally confirmed what their beef is all about.
The two have never been especially close, and it all sort of stems back to "RHONJ" Season 10, when it was revealed that Teresa had encouraged Danielle Staub to pull Margaret's ponytail during a heated exchange while out shopping. The moment will go down in "Real Housewives" history, but it's still a sticking point between them and one of the major reasons Marge likely doesn't trust her. Since then, things have been frosty between the two of them, but there are moments where they can hang out and laugh, as they are seen doing even in between clips of them yelling at each other.
But it looks like Teresa and Margaret's fight will be the focal part of the season if those same clips from the trailer are any indication. In it, the two appear to be fighting because Margaret reportedly had been saying things about Teresa's now fiancé, Luis Ruelas, behind his back. In the trailer, Marge is also seen questioning Teresa about why she is seemingly telling different stories (or Luis is) and keeping things their relationship secret. Later, Teresa is heard asking why camera crews are still filming, possibly confirming Margaret's accusations. It's all very intense. But one insult stands out among the rest.
Teresa Giudice calls Margaret a 'white trash b****'
In the "RHONJ" Season 12 trailer, Teresa Giudice accuses Margaret Josephs of trying to pop her "love bubble" by spreading rumors about her fiancé, Luis Ruelas. In the teaser, Marge refers to him as a "used car salesman," implying that she thinks he's playing Teresa. Later in the footage, Teresa calls Margaret a "white trash b****" — and is restrained by the others as she attempts to lunge at her. She also apparently throws glass all over a table during a fight with Margaret, bringing a real sense of symmetry to the season — given her iconic table flip back in Season 1. Ah, time flies, right?
As recently as September, it was reported that all of the women have concerns about Luis, but that Margaret was the most vocal about it on-camera, per The Sun, calling out allegations that his ex made concerning past abuse. Teresa's also unfollowed Margaret on Instagram, according to Reality Tea, indicating that this feud will play out all the way until the eventual "RHONJ" Season 12 reunion.
If there's one thing that Teresa hates, it's people talking about things on-camera that she doesn't want discussed — and Margaret seems to have happily walked into that trap. It's a bad sign for their friendship, but for "RHONJ" fans who love the drama, this is all very, very good news.