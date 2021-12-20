The Shocking Insult Teresa Giudice Hurls At Margaret Josephs In The RHONJ Season 12 Trailer

Rumors have been circulating for months that "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs were feuding, and the new Season 12 trailer has finally confirmed what their beef is all about.

The two have never been especially close, and it all sort of stems back to "RHONJ" Season 10, when it was revealed that Teresa had encouraged Danielle Staub to pull Margaret's ponytail during a heated exchange while out shopping. The moment will go down in "Real Housewives" history, but it's still a sticking point between them and one of the major reasons Marge likely doesn't trust her. Since then, things have been frosty between the two of them, but there are moments where they can hang out and laugh, as they are seen doing even in between clips of them yelling at each other.

But it looks like Teresa and Margaret's fight will be the focal part of the season if those same clips from the trailer are any indication. In it, the two appear to be fighting because Margaret reportedly had been saying things about Teresa's now fiancé, Luis Ruelas, behind his back. In the trailer, Marge is also seen questioning Teresa about why she is seemingly telling different stories (or Luis is) and keeping things their relationship secret. Later, Teresa is heard asking why camera crews are still filming, possibly confirming Margaret's accusations. It's all very intense. But one insult stands out among the rest.