RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Reveals What Really Happened During The 'Your Husband's In The Pool' Incident - Exclusive

The pool incident took place in Season 9, and at the time, Margaret Josephs' relationship with Danielle Staub had been tenuous for years. Some could say it was a ticking cocktail glass waiting to be thrown. It was always going to escalate; it was just a matter of when. Josephs had no idea that fateful day would be the day. As she tells Nicki Swift, it was a slow build. She was already arguing with Danielle Staub's husband du jour, Marty Caffrey, who had been "making up stories" and saying "hostile," "rude things" to her and husband, Joe Benigno. She made Benigno promise not to resort to violence, but from her perspective, the pool was "hijinks," the kind of thing that happens at a kid's birthday party. It was markedly low stakes, considering her castmates have actively threatened each other with broken glass.

"I was like, 'You know what? This guy's an assh**e. ... He really annoys me, he's definitely going in the pool,'" she tells Nicki Swift, noting that she tried to push him, but his leg got stuck on the step. After Begnino came for the final blow, Josephs' internal monologue chimed, "Oh, he's so deserving."

"His phone was on him, his watch, everything," she says. "And I was like, 'That's what he gets.' Oh, it just felt so good. It was just like the icing on the cake to just stick it to them, but I happened to like Marty after he got rid of Danielle."