RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Tells All About Infamous Feud With Danielle Staub: 'She's Unstable' - Exclusive

Danielle Staub is the patron saint of unhinged arguments on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." While we remember Teresa Giudice's iconic table flip or that time Jennifer Aydin made a shiv out of a smashed wine glass, the 21-times-engaged former housewife always seems to be the common denominator. Though it's unclear if she cast herself as the villain or, as her various public tirades would suggest, Bravo coaxed the bad guy out of her, Staub left the franchise the same way she entered it: with a weave-pull that echoed through the strip malls of New Jersey.

Though Staub is almost never fully innocent — she appeared to be the victim during Season 2's Weavegate — her last scuffle was a little different. During an explosive Season 10 shopping trip, Staub took aim at Margaret Josephs, who had dumped a bottle of water over her head in an ill-advised attempt to diffuse a tense argument. Staub retaliated by dumping out Josephs' purse and dragging her around the room by her ponytail. The moment was so shocking it earned a spot on Vulture's 100 most memorable "Real Housewives" moments, though Staub's reality TV career — along with the $600 Fornasetti candle she destroyed during the fight — were casualties.

Since then, Staub has insisted she quit the series despite the ongoing rumors that her castmates refused to film with her. To get the real story, Nicki Swift sat down with Margaret Josephs. She may regret dumping the water bottle, but has no problem spilling the tea.