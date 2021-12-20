The Touching Reason Kanye West Is Being Called A Hero
Kanye West never stops surprising the public.
The famed rapper, whose divorce from wife Kim Kardashian is ongoing, is known for being outspoken. Ye recently shocked audiences when he made a public plea for Kardashian to return to him during an onstage performance. West reconciled his longterm feud with Drake at the pair's "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert earlier this month, where the "Yeezus" hitmaker performed some of his top tracks. While singing his song "Runaway," West adlibbed a little shoutout to his estranged partner, according to BuzzFeed News. "I need you to run right back to me, baby," West sang, adding, "More specifically, Kimberly."
West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Kardashian confirmed to Vogue, has been open about his mental health struggles. The rapper recently opened up on the "Drink Champs" podcast about how he is reclaiming negative narratives about his struggles."We're gonna have to deal with the truth because we can't build communities of off lies," West said (via NME). "We got to build communities off of a foundation. We build our foundation on a truth."
Big on community, West is known for giving back in his residence of Los Angeles, as well as his hometown of Chicago. The rapper's recent charity efforts have people in his hometown calling him a hero.
Kanye West made a major donation to a toy drive
Kanye West donated about 4,000 toys to a toy drive event in his native Chicago, People reports. While the music and fashion mogul was not at the event personally, the outlet reports that his donations made a big impact on the Englewood neighborhood Christmas celebration. Chicago Alderman Stephanie Coleman praised West as the modern-day Santa Claus for bringing joy to local children. "He is our hometown hero, and we want to thank him for understanding that children in Englewood, and on the South Side and in Chicago in general, some will be without this holiday," Coleman said to WGN. "Some are without their fathers due to gun violence, due to mass incarceration, so today, we are here being a blessing."
This isn't West's first time giving back to his hometown. During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, West teamed up with a Chicago charity to provide meals to those in need amid a large outbreak of COVID-19, according to NBC Chicago. In 2020, West also donated $2 million in support families of unarmed Black Americans who had been murdered in racially motivated attacks, according to CNN. Per the outlet, West additionally established a scholarship fund that will cover the college tuition of Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd.