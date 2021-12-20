Did Princess Diana Really Spend Her Final Christmas All Alone?

Royal Christmases are often full of fanfare. For the British royal family, they have plenty of traditions, like creating an annual Christmas card — Princes William and Harry and their families have had some really sweet options in recent years — the queen makes her annual broadcast, and much more, according to Town and Country. One of the most well-known traditions that Queen Elizabeth II's family all partakes in is the yearly trip to Sandringham Estate. The whole family goes for the Christmas holidays, where, according to Town and Country, they have a big celebration on Christmas Eve, even opening gifts then, and attending Christmas services at St. Mary Magdalene on the estate grounds.

The thing with these festivities, though, is that it's just for family. While part of the royal family, Princess Diana made her fair share of trips to Sandringham, and actually, that was the subject of the movie "Spencer," starring Kristen Stewart as Diana herself. Taking place over the course of one Christmas holiday, "Spencer" shows how difficult things got for the princess amid her tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles.

Once Diana and Charles were separated, though, her holiday plans changed. Find out why her last Christmas was spent alone.