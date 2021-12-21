Is Lorne Michaels Ready To Retire From SNL?

"Saturday Night Live," now in its 47th year, is so deeply weaved into the weekends of Americans that it's tough to imagine what it's like to live without it. We all have Lorne Michaels to thank for that — the show's creator and executive producer, who is also dubbed as the king of late-night comedy, has been on the helm since the show's inception, save for his hiatus in the early 1980s.

Back then, Michaels' only goal was to create a show funny enough that it would be relatable to his peers. "It was a time of turmoil, and this was very traditional television. ... I wanted to do the kind of comedy that was making me and my friends laugh," he told The Washington Post. And that he did, with "SNL" now being one of the longest-running comedy shows on television. The Emmy winner is also responsible for launching the careers of the comedians we know and love, including Eddie Murphy, Steve Martin, Adam Sandler, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler.

Michael has been in the rodeo for so long that it's unfathomable to think about "SNL" without his guidance and direction. But according to the revered producer, he now has a clear idea of the perfect time to walk away.