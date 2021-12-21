Wife Swap's Heidi Mae On If She'd Return To Reality TV - Exclusive
In November 2021, former "Wife Swap" star Heidi Mae decided to post a TikTok video revealing what it was like appearing on the reality show. To date, the video has been viewed over 1.8 million times, making Heidi's shocking "Wife Swap" story go viral.
Discussing her decision to share what allegedly happened behind the scenes while filming "Wife Swap," Heidi told Nicki Swift, "The reason that I made that video was to put it out there and to say what had happened to me. And the reason that I did that is because telling our stories and finding similarities connects us." She continued, "And it also, A. connects us, and B. if enough people realize and disagree with how that is run, it could change. But nothing is going to change if everybody stays quiet, and everybody is just too afraid of what they might do to speak out about what happened."
Nicki Swift sat down with Heidi Mae to discuss her viral TikTok video, and whether she'd ever appear on reality TV again following her negative "Wife Swap" experience.
Heidi Mae has her reservations about reality TV
Understandably, Heidi isn't in a rush to return to reality TV after her "Wife Swap" experience. "If I ever even entertained it, which I'm not at this point, it would be reviewing the contracts with a microscope," Heidi told Nicki Swift. "The show said so many things to me and my family before we signed the contracts. And none of it was applicable once the camera started rolling, it was only what was in the print." Having signed contracts and NDAs, Heidi's family found them locked into making the show, despite allegedly having second thoughts during filming.
And even though Heidi has received offers to star on reality TV since "Wife Swap," she's extremely cautious about how she might be portrayed. "I actually had a singing show reach out to me once, three years ago," she explained. "'Hey we'd love for you to be on the show.' And I was like, 'Okay, what's your angle? Because I have been on reality TV before, what is it that you're angling for?'" Because Heidi had made it clear that she would only do reality TV on her terms, "they left me on read. And I was like, 'Okay yeah, good call.'"
Follow Heidi Mae on Instagram.