Wife Swap's Heidi Mae On If She'd Return To Reality TV - Exclusive

In November 2021, former "Wife Swap" star Heidi Mae decided to post a TikTok video revealing what it was like appearing on the reality show. To date, the video has been viewed over 1.8 million times, making Heidi's shocking "Wife Swap" story go viral.

Discussing her decision to share what allegedly happened behind the scenes while filming "Wife Swap," Heidi told Nicki Swift, "The reason that I made that video was to put it out there and to say what had happened to me. And the reason that I did that is because telling our stories and finding similarities connects us." She continued, "And it also, A. connects us, and B. if enough people realize and disagree with how that is run, it could change. But nothing is going to change if everybody stays quiet, and everybody is just too afraid of what they might do to speak out about what happened."

Nicki Swift sat down with Heidi Mae to discuss her viral TikTok video, and whether she'd ever appear on reality TV again following her negative "Wife Swap" experience.