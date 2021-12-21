Hailey Bieber Just Did Exactly What She Begged Justin Bieber To Stop Doing
Hailey Bieber and her pop star husband, Justin Bieber, are starting to act like an "old married couple" — if acting like an old married couple means doing the exact thing you had previously asked your husband to stop doing. Classic!
During an April Elle interview, Hailey talked about getting married to Justin at such a young age. The model said that the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, was ready to marry despite being so young. "I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young," Hailey said. "And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud." However, she continued, "I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different]," she explained. "We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted." Hailey started modeling in 2014 and quickly gained fame modeling for Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce and Gabbana, Levi's, and other top brands, per CNN. And of course, Hailey's husband became a global pop star after Scooter Braun discovered Justin when the singer was 13.
The young couple seems to be settling into their marriage, and you'll love what Hailey did after telling her husband to stop!
Hailey Bieber gets a neck tattoo
After reportedly telling Justin Bieber to stop getting neck tattoos, Hailey Bieber got — you guessed it — a new neck tattoo. Celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo took to Instagram on December 19 and spilled that he gave Hailey a tattoo "a while back," inking the word "New York" behind her right ear. According to the Daily Mail, the model hired Doctor Woo to ink the word "lover" behind her left ear in 2019. The outlet reported Woo gave Mr. and Mrs. Bieber peach tattoos in March.
During his YouTube special "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter," Justin said his wife asked him to stop with the neck tattoos. "I think I'm done with my neck; that's a Hailey request," the Grammy winner commented. Justin continued, "The back is still open, and I don't have kids yet, so I'm thinking of getting their portraits on my back." Justin has tattoos from head to toe, so it's good there is still a bit of room!
Hailey has a surprising number of tattoos, but does have one big ink regret. In her April Elle cover story, Hailey revealed that her tattoo of a handgun on the inside of her middle finger — inked when she was 18 — was a mistake. She recalled, "I think at 18, I was like, 'Yeah! That looks cool.' But now... I would never do that. I think guns are violent."