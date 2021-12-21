Hailey Bieber Just Did Exactly What She Begged Justin Bieber To Stop Doing

Hailey Bieber and her pop star husband, Justin Bieber, are starting to act like an "old married couple" — if acting like an old married couple means doing the exact thing you had previously asked your husband to stop doing. Classic!

During an April Elle interview, Hailey talked about getting married to Justin at such a young age. The model said that the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, was ready to marry despite being so young. "I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young," Hailey said. "And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud." However, she continued, "I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different]," she explained. "We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted." Hailey started modeling in 2014 and quickly gained fame modeling for Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce and Gabbana, Levi's, and other top brands, per CNN. And of course, Hailey's husband became a global pop star after Scooter Braun discovered Justin when the singer was 13.

The young couple seems to be settling into their marriage, and you'll love what Hailey did after telling her husband to stop!