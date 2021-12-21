We Finally Know The Real Reason For Greg Grippo's Strange Exit From The Bachelorette
Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette" probably feels like ages ago. After all, we've had a whole season of "Bachelor in Paradise" and another full season of "The Bachelorette" since her season wrapped.
Greg Grippo — who many believed was the clear front-runner for most of the season, as he got the first impression rose — abruptly left following his hometown date. Greg had confessed his love to the Season 17 Bachelorette after introducing Katie to his family. "I am in love with you. You just make me the happiest I've ever been. I see it with you. This is real to me," he told her (via Us Weekly). Katie simply replied, "I just love looking at you." The pair then got into a tiff because he felt like she was dismissive of him after he was so vulnerable with her. He then self-eliminated.
On the "After the Final Rose" special, Katie accused Greg of never wanting an engagement and that he used her reaction to his feelings as "the perfect opportunity to escape," she said on the August 9 episode (via Entertainment Tonight). Katie went on to accuse Greg of using "The Bachelorette" as a way to launch his acting career before their conversation came to an end.
Needless to say, they did not end on good terms — but now, Greg is sharing his side of the story about the real reason he left.
Greg Grippo left Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette because it was 'too scripted'
Greg Grippo recently appeared on the "We Met at Acme" podcast and cleared the air about his exit from "The Bachelorette."
"It felt, like, a little too scripted and felt like, 'Alright, we need to play by [the rules]," he explained on the show (via Us Weekly), insisting that he just wanted to keep things real. "I wasn't looking for the show to end. I wasn't at all. I wanted us to communicate on a mutual level in those moments," Greg elaborated. "This is also the rest of my life. And if this is going to be the person I marry, I want it to be completely real."
Greg also admitted that following his departure he was curious if Katie ended up with Blake [Moynes], who she ultimately chose as the winner. "I was even calling producers after ... I was DMing, like, Kaitlyn Bristowe ... I was like, 'Is she with him? Did they end up together? Is she coming back to New Jersey?'" he recalled. " ... I was also telling my family, I'm like, 'Guys, I think there's a better chance than not [we get back together] because let me tell you, it's like very real between us."
Katie and Blake have since broken off their engagement, and she has moved on with John Hersey, a contestant from her season who was booted off during Week 2. As for Greg, he is rumored to be dating a woman named Clemence, as fans on Reddit have gathered from his Instagram stories. Before that, TV Insider reported on rumors he was with former "Bachelor" contestant Bri Springs.