We Finally Know The Real Reason For Greg Grippo's Strange Exit From The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette" probably feels like ages ago. After all, we've had a whole season of "Bachelor in Paradise" and another full season of "The Bachelorette" since her season wrapped.

Greg Grippo — who many believed was the clear front-runner for most of the season, as he got the first impression rose — abruptly left following his hometown date. Greg had confessed his love to the Season 17 Bachelorette after introducing Katie to his family. "I am in love with you. You just make me the happiest I've ever been. I see it with you. This is real to me," he told her (via Us Weekly). Katie simply replied, "I just love looking at you." The pair then got into a tiff because he felt like she was dismissive of him after he was so vulnerable with her. He then self-eliminated.

On the "After the Final Rose" special, Katie accused Greg of never wanting an engagement and that he used her reaction to his feelings as "the perfect opportunity to escape," she said on the August 9 episode (via Entertainment Tonight). Katie went on to accuse Greg of using "The Bachelorette" as a way to launch his acting career before their conversation came to an end.

Needless to say, they did not end on good terms — but now, Greg is sharing his side of the story about the real reason he left.