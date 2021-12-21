Does Halyna Hutchins' Father Believe Alec Baldwin Is Responsible For Her Death?
The movie industry is still reeling from the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins, who worked on the set of "Rust," was tragically killed after actor Alec Baldwin seemingly discharged a prop gun containing a live round of ammunition (Baldwin has claimed that he never pulled the trigger). Injured in the process was also director Joel Souza. The incident has since sparked debate on film set safety and the overarching responsibility of on-set crew members — namely the armorer.
In fact, following Hutchins' death, an internal safety review was ordered by Rust Productions, and several crew members opined about the film's haphazard safety precautions. "We cited everything from lack of payment for three weeks, taking our hotels away despite asking for them in our deals, lack of COVID safety, and on top of that, poor gun safety! Poor on-set safety period!" a "Rust" crew member wrote on Facebook (via Deadline). After staging a walkout, the crew member claimed that "They brought in four non-union guys to replace us and tried calling the cops on us."
In an emotional interview with ABC, Baldwin claimed, "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property." He added, "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me." However, Halyna Hutchins' father thinks differently.
Halyna Hutchins' father believes Alec Baldwin is 'partly responsible' for the shooting
Speaking to The Sun in December, late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' father, Anatoly Androsovych, offered his thoughts on actor Alec Baldwin's remarks. "Why did he sweep out his tweets when it became clear the shooting was on rehearsal?" Androsovych inquired, adding, "And why did he fire the shot during the preparations?"
"The revolver is the type of gun which doesn't shoot before the trigger is pressed and Alec is partially guilty for causing that shot," he continued. "It is clear to me Baldwin fired the shot from his hand, so it's hard for me to understand how he cannot be held partly responsible for my daughter's death."
In his interview with ABC, Baldwin maintained that he "didn't pull the trigger." on the prop weapon, adding that he "wouldn't ever point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never." Baldwin elaborated, "I don't know what happened on that set. I don't know how that bullet arrived in that gun... But I'm all for doing anything that will take us to a place where this is less likely to happen again."
Fingers have also been pointed at the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was tasked with gun safety on set. A production source described the 24-year-old as "inexperienced and green," per The Sun, but her attorney Jason Bowles told Variety that she is "being framed."