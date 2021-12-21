Does Halyna Hutchins' Father Believe Alec Baldwin Is Responsible For Her Death?

The movie industry is still reeling from the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins, who worked on the set of "Rust," was tragically killed after actor Alec Baldwin seemingly discharged a prop gun containing a live round of ammunition (Baldwin has claimed that he never pulled the trigger). Injured in the process was also director Joel Souza. The incident has since sparked debate on film set safety and the overarching responsibility of on-set crew members — namely the armorer.

In fact, following Hutchins' death, an internal safety review was ordered by Rust Productions, and several crew members opined about the film's haphazard safety precautions. "We cited everything from lack of payment for three weeks, taking our hotels away despite asking for them in our deals, lack of COVID safety, and on top of that, poor gun safety! Poor on-set safety period!" a "Rust" crew member wrote on Facebook (via Deadline). After staging a walkout, the crew member claimed that "They brought in four non-union guys to replace us and tried calling the cops on us."

In an emotional interview with ABC, Baldwin claimed, "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property." He added, "Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me." However, Halyna Hutchins' father thinks differently.