Penelope Cruz Reveals One Thing She Won't Allow Her Children To Do
Setting boundaries as a parent is one of the most important things you can do for your children, and Penelope Cruz is no exception. The 47-year-old actor, who is known for her roles in films such as "Vanilla Sky" and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," shares two children — son Leo and daughter Luna — with actor husband Javier Bardem. Together, the powerhouse Hollywood couple shares a combined net worth of $75 million.
Despite their financial success, the couple prides themselves in their humble parenting tactics and putting their children above all else. In 2019, Cruz spoke to the Associated Press and explained that "When you're a mother, everything changes." She shared, "Every time I read a project, the first thing that I look at is the dates and location," the actor revealed, adding that she tries "to work more in the summer."
"My family is always together, so you have to find a way that works. My main priority is raising my kids," she shared. And even though "You're shooting... you also have a lot of free time, and it's a big blessing to have that." But although Penelope Cruz makes a concerted effort for family time, she also isn't afraid to lay down the law when it comes to her and Javier Bardem's children.
Penelope Cruz doesn't let her children use social media
Social media is a double-edged sword. Though its initial intentions were to connect friends and family digitally, the past decade has shown us the dark side of online networking. With unparalleled anonymity behind the keyboard, this, in turn, has opened the floodgates for cyberbullying and more. This is why actor Penelope Cruz won't let her children use social media. Speaking on "CBS Sunday Morning", Cruz revealed she has "a strange relationship with social media." She explained, "I feel really bad for the ones that are teenagers now. It's almost like if the world was doing some kind of experiment on them. 'Oh, let's see what happens if you expose a 12-year-old to that much technology.'"
Cruz cited minimal "protection" as a factor in disavowing social media for her kids. "The lack of protection that it is for a 12-year-old to be involved in social media, any form of social media, there's no protection for them, for their brains that are still developing, how that affects the way they see themselves — everything, like, related to bullying," she noted.
Despite such, Cruz takes great pride in motherhood nevertheless. In 2015, she told The Guardian, "The biggest feelings I have ever experienced come from the way my children look at me," adding, "Being a mother is seeing life from a different point of view, as if you were a child again."