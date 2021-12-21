Penelope Cruz Reveals One Thing She Won't Allow Her Children To Do

Setting boundaries as a parent is one of the most important things you can do for your children, and Penelope Cruz is no exception. The 47-year-old actor, who is known for her roles in films such as "Vanilla Sky" and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," shares two children — son Leo and daughter Luna — with actor husband Javier Bardem. Together, the powerhouse Hollywood couple shares a combined net worth of $75 million.

Despite their financial success, the couple prides themselves in their humble parenting tactics and putting their children above all else. In 2019, Cruz spoke to the Associated Press and explained that "When you're a mother, everything changes." She shared, "Every time I read a project, the first thing that I look at is the dates and location," the actor revealed, adding that she tries "to work more in the summer."

​"My family is always together, so you have to find a way that works. My main priority is raising my kids," she shared. And even though "You're shooting... you also have a lot of free time, and it's a big blessing to have that." But although Penelope Cruz makes a concerted effort for family time, she also isn't afraid to lay down the law when it comes to her and Javier Bardem's children.