Is Amelia Hamlin Ready To Date Again?

Model and influencer Amelia Hamlin is moving on from Scott Disick. The unlikely couple first raised some eyebrows when it was reported in 2020 that Disick was dating Hamlin, who is 18 years his junior. Hamlin responded to critics of the age gap relationship on her Instagram Story, writing, per Us Weekly, "People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time."

Things between the couple turned sour when Disick bashed his famous ex Kourtney Kardashian in a series of leaked DMs in August. According to TMZ, Disick attempted to mock Kardashian's new romance with Travis Barker in messages to the reality star's other ex, Younes Bendjima. His attempt backfired when Bendjima exposed Disick's nasty messages about their ex. The incident reportedly led to tension in Disick's relationship with Hamlin and the two ultimately called it quits after 11 months together. "They have been arguing a lot recently and Scott's DMs to Younes really set Amelia over the edge," a source E! News. "She was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn't very remorseful." The insider added that the breakup was a "long time coming" as Hamlin found Disick's unresolved feelings for his ex to be a point of contention.

Now, after letting the news of their breakup settle, there are new rumors about Hamlin's love life.