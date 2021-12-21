Is Amelia Hamlin Ready To Date Again?
Model and influencer Amelia Hamlin is moving on from Scott Disick. The unlikely couple first raised some eyebrows when it was reported in 2020 that Disick was dating Hamlin, who is 18 years his junior. Hamlin responded to critics of the age gap relationship on her Instagram Story, writing, per Us Weekly, "People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time."
Things between the couple turned sour when Disick bashed his famous ex Kourtney Kardashian in a series of leaked DMs in August. According to TMZ, Disick attempted to mock Kardashian's new romance with Travis Barker in messages to the reality star's other ex, Younes Bendjima. His attempt backfired when Bendjima exposed Disick's nasty messages about their ex. The incident reportedly led to tension in Disick's relationship with Hamlin and the two ultimately called it quits after 11 months together. "They have been arguing a lot recently and Scott's DMs to Younes really set Amelia over the edge," a source E! News. "She was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn't very remorseful." The insider added that the breakup was a "long time coming" as Hamlin found Disick's unresolved feelings for his ex to be a point of contention.
Now, after letting the news of their breakup settle, there are new rumors about Hamlin's love life.
Amelia Hamlin is reportedly ready to get back out there
Three months after her split from Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin is reportedly open to dating someone new. "It has to be the right person," a source told People on December 20. "She hasn't closed herself off at all to dating, it'll just never be with Scott again." According to the source, Hamlin isn't opposed to sharing the spotlight by dating someone else famous and age "is not a problem" for the influencer. "She's done with Scott and she'd be fine never speaking to him again and her parents are happy about that," the source explained.
It's true Hamlin's mother Lisa Rinna had some strong feelings about her young daughter dating the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star. "Why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f*** is it Scott Disick," Rinna lamented on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," per Us Weekly. However, the "RHOBH" star wasn't completely cold to Scott. "I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that," Rinna explained on "Watch What Happens Live!"
A source told People Hamlin isn't over-eager to jump into a serious relationship again. "She is taking some time to figure out what she wants in her next relationship but is having fun hanging out with guys and finding something new," the insider said.