Bethenny Frankel's Latest Instagram Post Is Raising Questions About Her Engagement

Bethenny Frankel's fans can't help but wonder if the former "Real Housewives of New York" star might be on the market again thanks to a sweater she wore in an Instagram post that said, "Shoutout to all my #jingleladies who can put their own ring on it...". She added, "Ugly or pretty Christmas sweater – what do you think?" While Bethenny has not commented on the speculation surrounding a possible split between her and Paul Bernon, her Instagram followers sure have. "Wait!? Are we un engaged again? I was rooting for them!!!" cried one user. "no ring on!" pointed out another fan. Indeed, Bethenny's fingers were bare.

But, as another follower noted, "she has her ring on in a photo 6 days ago. I wouldn't read anything in to it." The user seemed to be referring to this picture of Bethenny and her daughter, Bryn, in which the reality star is, in fact, rocking her engagement ring. And just two weeks ago, the former "Real Housewife" shared a sweet video of her, Bryn, and Paul in front of the same Christmas tree — doing the "Couples Challenge" trend.