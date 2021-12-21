Bethenny Frankel's Latest Instagram Post Is Raising Questions About Her Engagement
Bethenny Frankel has garnered a reputation for being one of the most unfiltered "Real Housewives" out there, if not also one of the most outspoken reality television stars in the entertainment industry as well. It wasn't too long ago that Bethenny offered eye-opening advice to a fan who was concerned about spending her first Thanksgiving by herself. She wrote on Twitter, "You're not alone...& I've spent Thanksgiving solo before & it was peaceful & a time for reflection. One year I did yoga & watched tv. Another year I jumped in the cold ocean," Bethenny recalled, adding, "It's on a day ending in Y — some years we do it on Wed. Don't get too attached to the marketing of a day."
For Bethenny, she's had plenty of ups and downs in past relationships, including with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy and their ongoing legal battles. But she seemingly did manage to find love with her fiance, Paul Bernon. While Bethenny and Paul celebrated their anniversary in Boston back in September, now, a few months later, there is speculation that the pair has called it quits — and it's all due to a Christmas-themed Instagram post.
Is Bethenny Frankel single?
Bethenny Frankel's fans can't help but wonder if the former "Real Housewives of New York" star might be on the market again thanks to a sweater she wore in an Instagram post that said, "Shoutout to all my #jingleladies who can put their own ring on it...". She added, "Ugly or pretty Christmas sweater – what do you think?" While Bethenny has not commented on the speculation surrounding a possible split between her and Paul Bernon, her Instagram followers sure have. "Wait!? Are we un engaged again? I was rooting for them!!!" cried one user. "no ring on!" pointed out another fan. Indeed, Bethenny's fingers were bare.
But, as another follower noted, "she has her ring on in a photo 6 days ago. I wouldn't read anything in to it." The user seemed to be referring to this picture of Bethenny and her daughter, Bryn, in which the reality star is, in fact, rocking her engagement ring. And just two weeks ago, the former "Real Housewife" shared a sweet video of her, Bryn, and Paul in front of the same Christmas tree — doing the "Couples Challenge" trend.