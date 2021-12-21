Joe Biden Has Something To Say About Donald Trump's Vaccine Stance

President Joe Biden gave credit to former president Donald Trump for getting his booster shot. "Over 60 million Americans, including 62% of elderly seniors, our most vulnerable group, have gotten their booster shots," he said on the podium in his recent speech (via Deadline). "I got my booster shot as soon as they were available, and just the other day, former president Trump announced that he had gotten his booster shot," Biden added of the former reality star.

"It may be one of the few things he and I agree on," Biden quipped about Trump's decision to get vaccinated. Biden went on to say that those who are vaccinated and have gotten their boosters are "highly protected" from Omicron. "This is not March of 2020, 200 million people are fully vaccinated. We're prepared, we know more, we just have to stay focused," he stated.

While Biden had nice things to say about Trump's decision to get boosted, the former president did not receive the same reception from his supporters when he announced the news on December 20. Speaking to former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly on his speaking tour, Trump revealed he had gotten a booster shot, which elicited jeers from the audience, according to Forbes. The admission comes months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he didn't have plans to get the booster shot because he felt like he was "in good shape."