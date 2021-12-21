Joe Biden Has Something To Say About Donald Trump's Vaccine Stance
The Omicron variant is ravaging the country in record numbers, and the Biden administration has been doing everything they can to get vaccination rates up in numerous states. The White House COVID-19 response team and health officials warned in a press briefing on December 17 that "the Omicron variant is more transmissible" than past variants and urged Americans to get vaccinated as soon as possible. However, many social media users were taken aback by the strong language used in describing the consequences the unvaccinated will face, causing Joe Biden to clarify his administration's stance on vaccines in his White House address on December 21.
In his address, Biden reassured Americans that the White House will distribute all the necessary resources — including getting military medical professionals on standby, creating and reopening vaccine and testing sites, and shipping out rapid antigen testing kits to millions of Americans — according to The New York Times. In an attempt to persuade Americans to stay vigilant, Biden also had something to say about Trump's vaccine stance — and his words may surprise you.
Joe Biden gave credit to Donald Trump in his speech
President Joe Biden gave credit to former president Donald Trump for getting his booster shot. "Over 60 million Americans, including 62% of elderly seniors, our most vulnerable group, have gotten their booster shots," he said on the podium in his recent speech (via Deadline). "I got my booster shot as soon as they were available, and just the other day, former president Trump announced that he had gotten his booster shot," Biden added of the former reality star.
"It may be one of the few things he and I agree on," Biden quipped about Trump's decision to get vaccinated. Biden went on to say that those who are vaccinated and have gotten their boosters are "highly protected" from Omicron. "This is not March of 2020, 200 million people are fully vaccinated. We're prepared, we know more, we just have to stay focused," he stated.
While Biden had nice things to say about Trump's decision to get boosted, the former president did not receive the same reception from his supporters when he announced the news on December 20. Speaking to former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly on his speaking tour, Trump revealed he had gotten a booster shot, which elicited jeers from the audience, according to Forbes. The admission comes months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he didn't have plans to get the booster shot because he felt like he was "in good shape."