Ryan Reynolds Claims He Always Gets Mistaken For This Surprising Celebrity
Ryan Reynolds is the man of many faces. From playing Hannibal King in "Blade: Trinity" to playing Deadpool in the titular Marvel films, the actor has proven himself to be a multifaceted and versatile actor. And with three decades of acting experience under his belt, Reynolds has more than solidified his legacy in Hollywood.
With his A-list status firmly established, Reynolds recently announced plans to take a break from acting to focus on being a dad to his and wife Blake Lively's children. As a father to daughters James, Inez, and Betty, Reynolds told LinkedIn that "I don't want to miss this time with my children." He noted, "I think that there's a real kind of a benefit and energy into resetting things a little bit," adding, "for me, I just want to live like a normal human being."
But in wanting to "live like a normal human being," that comes with ordinary, everyday problems — like the case of mistaken identity. Even though Ryan Reynolds is a world-famous actor, his wishes may come with a rather humorous cost to his personal life.
Ryan Reynolds reveals a pizza joint staff confuses him for Ben Affleck
Oh, Ryan Reynolds! You say the darndest things — or at least that's what one New York City restaurant staff might think. In an appearance on the "Dear Hank & John" podcast, the "Deadpool" actor revealed that the staff of an East Village pizza place, which he often frequents, usually confuses him for another former superhero actor.
"They believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them," Reynolds stated (via People), adding that it's been going on for "years." As for why he never told them the truth, "I feel it would not go over well if I revealed ... They're not giving me free pizza based on the fact. I do everything normal like everybody else," he explained. Reynolds further noted that "They just think I'm Ben Affleck and they'll ask how J.Lo is and I'm like, 'Great, good.' I get the pizza and off I go."
On why they confuse him for Affleck, Reynolds said because "I look mildly sort of put out" and that "when I leave, I think they sort of think, 'I don't think Ben Affleck is amused by us and our questions.'"
Poor Reynolds can't seem to catch a break. When he announced he'd be taking a "sabbatical" from acting to spend time with his kids, wife Blake Lively couldn't hold back in trolling her husband. "Michael Caine did it first," Lively commented (via CinemaBlend), referencing Caine's seemingly-retired acting status at the time.
As Dwight Schrute from "The Office" once declared, "Identity theft is not a joke," Ryan!