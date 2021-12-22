Colleen Ballinger Shares A Perfectly Timed Update On Her Twins

Colleen Ballinger, best known for her lively YouTube personality "Miranda Sings," first gained fame on the platform by performing in YouTube skits starting in 2008, according to Biography. Over the years, Ballinger has amassed 18 million subscribers across her two main channels — one as Miranda, to which she still uploads in character, and the other for her personal life. Given Ballinger's childlike nature when playing Miranda, many were surprised when she announced that she would be having a child.

Outside of YouTube, Ballinger married Erik Stocklin in 2018, before welcoming her and Stocklin's first child, Flynn, in 2019. However, in the years since, she has been open about her fertility struggles after suffering a miscarriage in February of this year. Despite the challenges, Ballinger didn't give up, announcing on YouTube in May that she was again pregnant, this time with twins. "I've been crying all morning thinking I had no babies — I had two babies in there," she said in the video, which also features a compilation of her telling her family, friends, and fellow YouTube personalities that she is having twins.

Now, months later, Ballinger provided the most heart-warming update of all.