Colleen Ballinger Shares A Perfectly Timed Update On Her Twins
Colleen Ballinger, best known for her lively YouTube personality "Miranda Sings," first gained fame on the platform by performing in YouTube skits starting in 2008, according to Biography. Over the years, Ballinger has amassed 18 million subscribers across her two main channels — one as Miranda, to which she still uploads in character, and the other for her personal life. Given Ballinger's childlike nature when playing Miranda, many were surprised when she announced that she would be having a child.
Outside of YouTube, Ballinger married Erik Stocklin in 2018, before welcoming her and Stocklin's first child, Flynn, in 2019. However, in the years since, she has been open about her fertility struggles after suffering a miscarriage in February of this year. Despite the challenges, Ballinger didn't give up, announcing on YouTube in May that she was again pregnant, this time with twins. "I've been crying all morning thinking I had no babies — I had two babies in there," she said in the video, which also features a compilation of her telling her family, friends, and fellow YouTube personalities that she is having twins.
Now, months later, Ballinger provided the most heart-warming update of all.
Colleen Ballinger welcomed her twins — and they're home for Christmas
In a new Instagram post shared on December 21, Colleen Ballinger provided the best update yet. Her twins were born on November 10, arriving prematurely and having to stay in the NICU. But now, the babies are home — just in time to spend the holidays with their parents and big sibling.
"After 6 long painful weeks in the NICU, both of my babies are finally home!!! Maisy worked so hard last weekend and figured out how to eat all on her own so she could be home for Christmas. I'm so proud of her!!!" Ballinger captioned a series of sweet photos holding her twins. "This is the best Christmas gift ever. My family of 5 is finally together and I am so happy!"
Ballinger had shared that while one twin, Wesley, was moving out of the NICU, his sister, Daisy, would be staying a little longer. Given Ballinger's honest updates about her family-building experience, fans were overjoyed to see that both babies made it safely home. THANK GOD!!!!!!!!" shared Frankie Grande. "Oh my goodness!!! Crying! So happy for you all! "The Office" actor Angela Kinsey wrote.