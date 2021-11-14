The Heartbreaking Update Colleen Ballinger Just Gave On Her Newborn Twins
Colleen Ballinger recently welcomed not one, but two bundles of joy. The YouTube star, best known for her persona Miranda Sings, and husband Erik Stocklin welcomed twins, a baby girl and a baby boy, on Wednesday, November 10, whom they have yet to name.
"My sweet babies decided to come early," Ballinger shared on Instagram. Stocklin also expressed his joy on his page, saying, "A little early but right on time. Quite the entrance by these two and they already own me. Can't wait till we can take you home."
While the couple is ecstatic that the twins have been born, they can't take them home quite yet. On her YouTube channel, Ballinger shared that her original due date was December 27, but she had to undergo an emergency C-section due to a "dangerous umbilical cord complication called cord prolapse." While she assured fans that she and the babies are fine, the twins first have to stay in the NICU, as they were born much earlier than expected. She also added that they are both "breathing on their own," "so strong," and "doing really, really great."
Colleen Ballinger shared how hard it's been to be away from her newborn twins
It's safe to say that it's been a chaotic few weeks for Colleen Ballinger's family. In her YouTube video, she said that they barely had the time to reconcile with everything that happened and that they are currently taking life "five minutes at a time." Meanwhile, on Instagram she wrote a long post describing how tough it has been to be away from the twins since she has no choice but to leave them at the NICU.
"There are no words to describe the heartbreak I feel when I have to leave my tiny babies at the hospital and go home without them," the "Haters Back Off" actor wrote. "I cry myself to sleep wishing they were sleeping in their bassinets next to me. I cry when I see their tiny little bodies covered in cords and connected to machines." She said that, while she understands that her babies are in the best possible condition they can be, "it doesn't stop making [sic] me feel like I'm not failing as their mama every time I leave them."
But Ballinger recognizes that this is only a small speed bump, and that her twins will soon be at home and in her arms. "I will be strong for my little twins because they are being strong for me," she added. "But it is temporary. we will be okay... can't wait to bring my cutie bugs home!"