The Heartbreaking Update Colleen Ballinger Just Gave On Her Newborn Twins

Colleen Ballinger recently welcomed not one, but two bundles of joy. The YouTube star, best known for her persona Miranda Sings, and husband Erik Stocklin welcomed twins, a baby girl and a baby boy, on Wednesday, November 10, whom they have yet to name.

"My sweet babies decided to come early," Ballinger shared on Instagram. Stocklin also expressed his joy on his page, saying, "A little early but right on time. Quite the entrance by these two and they already own me. Can't wait till we can take you home."

While the couple is ecstatic that the twins have been born, they can't take them home quite yet. On her YouTube channel, Ballinger shared that her original due date was December 27, but she had to undergo an emergency C-section due to a "dangerous umbilical cord complication called cord prolapse." While she assured fans that she and the babies are fine, the twins first have to stay in the NICU, as they were born much earlier than expected. She also added that they are both "breathing on their own," "so strong," and "doing really, really great."