How Bear Brown Is Celebrating With Girlfriend Raiven And Son River This Holiday Season - Exclusive
For viewers trying to feel a little more festive, an "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas special is now available to stream on Discovery+. "North Pole to North Star" follows the Brown family as they navigate their first Christmas without the family patriarch, Billy Brown, who tragically died in February 2021.
The special episode will include the Browns crafting gifts for their own twist on Secret Santa and will see them decorating their home so as to honor their late father, Billy. "We've been honoring Da this Christmas by continuing our family traditions despite how difficult it is being our first Christmas without him," Bear told Nicki Swift, "and going all out with Christmas decorations all over North Star Ranch, including hanging a star very high on a tree overlooking the mountain with an awesome view. I think that is what he would want."
Nicki Swift spoke to Bear Brown to find out all about this year's "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas special, as well as how he'll be celebrating the holiday season with his girlfriend Raiven and their son River.
Bear Brown is excited to include River in his holiday traditions
While Bear Brown has been dealing with the immense loss of his father Billy in 2021, he's also been looking after his own family. Bear and his girlfriend Raiven are raising their young son River, and the trio plans on celebrating the festive season together this year. "Raiven and River are both on the mountaintop helping to celebrate Christmas the right way — with family, laughing, and a lot of love!" Bear shared with Nicki Swift. Plus, viewers of the "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas special will get an extra special surprise, as Bear revealed, "You'll get to see River's reaction to his first ever campfire!"
By all accounts, the special episode is sure to help fans get into the holiday spirit. "Everyone will get to see our Christmas family traditions in action for sure!" Bear explained. "Hanging up decorations, being together, good food and of course Secret Santa with plenty of homemade gifts!"
An all-New "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas Special is available to stream exclusively on Discovery+.