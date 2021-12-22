How Bear Brown Is Celebrating With Girlfriend Raiven And Son River This Holiday Season - Exclusive

For viewers trying to feel a little more festive, an "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas special is now available to stream on Discovery+. "North Pole to North Star" follows the Brown family as they navigate their first Christmas without the family patriarch, Billy Brown, who tragically died in February 2021.

The special episode will include the Browns crafting gifts for their own twist on Secret Santa and will see them decorating their home so as to honor their late father, Billy. "We've been honoring Da this Christmas by continuing our family traditions despite how difficult it is being our first Christmas without him," Bear told Nicki Swift, "and going all out with Christmas decorations all over North Star Ranch, including hanging a star very high on a tree overlooking the mountain with an awesome view. I think that is what he would want."

Nicki Swift spoke to Bear Brown to find out all about this year's "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas special, as well as how he'll be celebrating the holiday season with his girlfriend Raiven and their son River.