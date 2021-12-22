The Cringeworthy Thing Rachel Brosnahan Pulled Out Of Her NYC Toilet

In the weeks since the COVID-19 variant omicron first landed in the U.S., public figures like President Joe Biden and top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci are once again urging people to follow health mandates and proceed with caution. And a number of celebrities outside the political sphere are also doing their part — some in more unorthodox ways than others. Enter "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan.

On December 21, Brosnahan shared a rather gross Instagram post doing toilet repair — interestingly, starting off the caption with a message to residents of a city facing yet another drastic uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant. "New York, I love you," she wrote. "Stay safe out there folks and let's please look out for each other as this new wave moves through our ranks."

Rather than a traditional sign-off, however, Brosnahan went with a different tack — one which clarified why the photo depicted the "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star kneeling next two a toilet, with a plunger in one hand, and what appeared to be a broken broom stick in the other. Not only did the rest of the caption reveal why Brosnahan was stick-deep in a toilet bowl, but that a horrifying find was hidden somewhere among the pipes.