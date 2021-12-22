Is Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Going To Start An Acting Career?

Reese Witherspoon is one of the brightest stars in Hollywood, and she's amassed quite a following on social media — 27 million to be exact, and that's just on Instagram. The actor is best known for starring in Blockbuster hits like "Legally Blonde" and "Sweet Home Alabama," and her stint on "The Morning Show" alongside Jennifer Aniston also created quite the buzz. When she's not working, Witherspoon seems to spend a lot of time with her children. She's the proud mother of three, including daughter Ava Phillippe and son Deacon Phillippe with ex Ryan Phillippe, and son, Tennessee, with husband Jim Toth.

Of course, the family has excellent genetics, and many people can't help but gush over how alike Witherspoon and her daughter Ava look! In September, Witherspoon shared a sweet post on Ava's birthday, and at first glance, we thought the shot was of Witherspoon. "Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl...excuse me... I mean my adult daughter!!! Words can't describe how proud I am of you," the star gushed. "You have grown into an extraordinary person who cares so much about the world around her. I am so lucky to have you light up my life. I love you, Ava!!" Many fans commented on the post to rave over how much Ava looks like her mom, while plenty of others sent birthday wishes.

There's no doubt that Ava takes after her mother in the looks department, but could the acting department be a different story?