A Top Royal May Have To Back Out Of Christmas With The Queen

It's the first Christmas for Queen Elizabeth II without her husband, Prince Philip, and the British monarch received more bad news! According to the Daily Mail, one of the top royals may need to back out on Christmas plans due to COVID. The news came after Elizabeth decided not to spend Christmas at her beloved Sandringham estate this year due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus — instead, she plans to stay put at Windsor Castle.

The monarch, who celebrated her 95th birthday in April, won't be alone as close family members will be visiting her majesty on Christmas day. Still, it's probably a good decision Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided not to visit the Queen for Christmas because the Omicron virus could double or triple COVID infection risk on planes, as top medical adviser to the world's airlines, David Powell, told Bloomberg.

But royal watchers will be sad when they find out who might need to back out of the Queen's Christmas celebration!