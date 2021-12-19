Is Prince Edward Avoiding Prince Andrew On Purpose?

Prince Edward stopped riding in Windsor Great Park for over four months, according to Daily Mail. The outlet reported that the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth used to be a "fixture" in the park and has several horses there. A royal insider claimed Edward stopped riding in Windsor because of "the Andrew problem." The inside source continued to Daily Mail, "Edward doesn't think it is wise to be seen anywhere near Andrew at the moment, and he certainly has nothing he wants to say to him about the case." It appears Edward's daughter Lady Louise is even staying away from Windsor.

An insider source at Windsor Great Park explained, "Barely a weekend went by in the past few years when you didn't see Edward and Lady Louise out riding, but not anymore. You ask around and Edward hasn't been seen here for at least four months." The 57-year-old prince rode so much at Windsor; he was supposed to be given the title of Ranger of Windsor Great Park after Prince Philip's death in April. The story about Edward and Andrew is part of a growing narrative that doesn't look great for the Duke of York's future in the royal family.

CBS News reported that the U.K. police would not pursue Virginia Giuffre's case against Andrew, and it appears Queen Elizabeth is paying Andrew's legal bills. But when Prince Charles becomes king, the Duke of York may be permanently out of the royal family, per People.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)