Drew Barrymore Reveals A Special Moment She Once Shared With Keanu Reeves
Drew Barrymore has practically been a star since she was born. The actor made a name for herself in films like "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," and unlike many other child actors, her career never fizzled out. Barrymore has starred in plenty of other hits in her adult life, like "Never Been Kissed" and "50 First Dates," and we now count those as classics.
Currently, Barrymore has her own line at Walmart, and she also appears in a self-titled talk show. Talk about a woman who can do it all! In an interview with Andy Cohen, the actor confessed that having kids kind of changed the path of her career as she opted to nix films for the time being. "I stopped doing movies when my kids were born, because I've done it since I was in diapers — at 11 months old is when I started — and it was a no brainer to me to put making movies on a back-burner so that I can be present and raise my kids myself," she told the Bravo personality. She also shared that things could change once her daughters, Frankie and Olive, are older, but she's content doing other things for now. Barrymore also noted that she doesn't want her kids to become child actors, but if that is something they choose to do on their own in the future, she will support it.
But, her break from acting hasn't stopped Barrymore from recalling some fun events of her past.
Drew Barrymore had the 'ride of [her] life' with Keanu Reeves
Who knew that Drew Barrymore and Keanu Reeves had such a wonderful friendship? The pair goes way back, and Barrymore welcomed Reeves as a guest on her self-titled show in December. The two chatted about a wide range of topics, including some time they spent together in the '80s — 1986 to be exact. As many know, the pair starred together in "Babes in Toyland," and the pair fondly recalled their time on set.
Barrymore took a little bit of time to rave about what an amazing person Reeves is before she recalled a memorable event with him. "I was at this club, and it was my 16th birthday, and you came in," Barrymore shared, stopping to tell Reeves to intervene if he had anything to add or correct. "You walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle and we drove at the warp speed of my life," she said, physically holding Reeves' hand to demonstrate.
"We went, and you took me on the ride of my life," Barrymore gushed. "And I was so free; I was such a free human being. And it was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy." She also shared that the ride with Reeves is one that she holds close to her because as she's gotten older, those moments are few and far between. What a fun and unexpected friendship!