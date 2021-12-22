Is Denise Richards Changing Her Tune About Her Controversial Maskless Photo?
Denise Richards, for the most part, has managed to steer clear from any controversy after she walked away from the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Instead of making headlines for catfights with her former co-stars, the Hollywood star has been more focused on her career, which includes her role on the daytime television show "The Bold and the Beautiful" and her new series "Glow and Darkness," along with other movie roles.
And because she's been so busy, Richards has been flying from one part of the country to the next. However, she managed to spark some ire with both fans and critics alike when she posted a photo of herself flying on a private jet without a mask on. According to Page Six, she wrote on Instagram Story, "Anyone that is upset that I [am] not wearing a mask I'm hiding under a hoody amd [sic] a huge winter coat. Please. Thicker than any mask!!!!!!"
Interestingly enough, it seems like Richards has just changed her turn about her controversial maskless photo. In other words, it looks like she might be trying to do some damage control here.
Denise Richards regrets her maskless photo
While Denise Richards sure does love a good selfie, this is one that she could have done without. According to People, sources close to Richards say that she regrets posting the photo of her maskless selfie on her Instagram Story. The insider told the publication, "Denise realized it wasn't the right thing to do to post the picture. In reality, she wore her mask the entire time except when she was taking sips of water. She believes in masks, and she really does follow the rules."
The source added that Richards was in compliance with the CDC rules that require passengers to have their masks on at all times while on planes. "She was just flying home, sitting in her seat, and she put a coat over her head ... you're allowed to take a sip of water and pull your mask down," the insider explained. Richards herself has not made any comments about the controversy, but she has posted plenty of photos of her wearing masks online, including on planes, at department stores, television sets, and so much more. In other words, it looks like Richards is a fan of being masked up, no matter where she is.