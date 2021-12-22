Is Denise Richards Changing Her Tune About Her Controversial Maskless Photo?

Denise Richards, for the most part, has managed to steer clear from any controversy after she walked away from the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Instead of making headlines for catfights with her former co-stars, the Hollywood star has been more focused on her career, which includes her role on the daytime television show "The Bold and the Beautiful" and her new series "Glow and Darkness," along with other movie roles.

And because she's been so busy, Richards has been flying from one part of the country to the next. However, she managed to spark some ire with both fans and critics alike when she posted a photo of herself flying on a private jet without a mask on. According to Page Six, she wrote on Instagram Story, "Anyone that is upset that I [am] not wearing a mask I'm hiding under a hoody amd [sic] a huge winter coat. Please. Thicker than any mask!!!!!!"

Interestingly enough, it seems like Richards has just changed her turn about her controversial maskless photo. In other words, it looks like she might be trying to do some damage control here.