The Hair Emergency Hoda Kotb Had Immediately Before Going On Air

Leave it to Hoda Kotb to tell one funny story after the next. "The Today Show" anchor has come a long way in her career, and fans love how down-to-earth she appears to be. Plain and simple — Kotb has a warm glow about her and her social media page proves it. The television personality has amassed an impressive following of 2 million, and fans enjoy seeing all of the antics on her feed, especially when they include daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many staffers at "The Today Show" worked from home, but Kotb was one of the few who went in and held down the fort. On Instagram, she gave viewers a little glimpse into her haircare routine, revealing how she keeps her signature mane looking so shiny and new while showing a hair styling tool that works magic. "OK, so the next part of the day is this thing. I call this abs and arms," she said as she did her hair. "It's getting there. Usually, I say it takes a pound of gel and a hammer." Many fans commented on the post to let Kotb know their thoughts on the brush. "I bought one of these after I watched this video, and it is amazing!" one person raved.

Although Kotb usually seems to be the poster child for great hair, she didn't have the best of luck after this hair treatment. Luckily for fans, she hilariously recapped the situation on her show.