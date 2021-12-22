The Hair Emergency Hoda Kotb Had Immediately Before Going On Air
Leave it to Hoda Kotb to tell one funny story after the next. "The Today Show" anchor has come a long way in her career, and fans love how down-to-earth she appears to be. Plain and simple — Kotb has a warm glow about her and her social media page proves it. The television personality has amassed an impressive following of 2 million, and fans enjoy seeing all of the antics on her feed, especially when they include daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many staffers at "The Today Show" worked from home, but Kotb was one of the few who went in and held down the fort. On Instagram, she gave viewers a little glimpse into her haircare routine, revealing how she keeps her signature mane looking so shiny and new while showing a hair styling tool that works magic. "OK, so the next part of the day is this thing. I call this abs and arms," she said as she did her hair. "It's getting there. Usually, I say it takes a pound of gel and a hammer." Many fans commented on the post to let Kotb know their thoughts on the brush. "I bought one of these after I watched this video, and it is amazing!" one person raved.
Although Kotb usually seems to be the poster child for great hair, she didn't have the best of luck after this hair treatment. Luckily for fans, she hilariously recapped the situation on her show.
Hoda Kotb's hair turned orange
Hoda Kotb is one of the most loved and respected women in journalism, and she always keeps it real with fans. We loved watching her sip wine at 9 a.m. with Kathie Lee Gifford while holding nothing back. Although Gifford may have moved on from her post at "The Today Show," that hasn't stopped Kotb from spilling tea. In late December, the mother of two explained how her new darker and richer hair color (pictured right) came to be.
"My whole family's coming today, so I decided I wanted to do that keratin treatment I like to do. It just takes the frizz out, so I'm like 'I'll do that early, I'm gonna be on it,'" Kotb explained, noting that the salon she usually goes to was closed, so she had one of the stylists come to her house to do the processing. Well, things didn't really go according to plan, though Kotb blamed the chemicals, not her hairstylist. "Three hours later, I got up, and it was like fire engine orange. Like Bozo orange. And I looked, and I go, "Oh my god, like what [happened]?'" she recalled. "It was like this orange on the Kleenex box. It was like that," she said, pointing to a kleenex box in her hand. "I was like an orange Q-tip."
When Kotb arrived on the set of her show, one of the stylists on set worked her magic, correcting Kotb's hair from fire engine orange to rich brown. Crisis averted!