The Head-Turning Thing Billy Crystal Just Said About Princess Diana

Princess Diana was someone who had a connection to Hollywood, much like her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle. After all, she famously twirled across the dance floor at the White House with actor John Travolta in a scene that looked like it was straight out of a fairytale movie back in 1985. She met plenty of stars on the red carpet and, according to Page Six, she was even looking to move to California with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry soon after her divorce from Prince Charles was finalized. The Princess of Wales' former voice coach Stuart Pearce told Daily Mail that, at one point, she definitely had Hollywood on her mind before her untimely death in 1997. "One of the major opportunities that she wanted to create was to start developing documentaries about three charitable interests that would then be assimilated into major movie pictures," he said.

But before that, Diana did spend time rubbing elbows with the entertainment industry's elite, including actor Billy Crystal, at a London screening for his movie "When Harry Met Sally" in 1989. In fact, Crystal couldn't help but recall the story of how Diana reacted during the movie's most talked about scene at the time.