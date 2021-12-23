Fans Can't Stop Talking About Britney Spears Latest Plans

Britney Spears has been freed from her 13-year conservatorship, and she has spent the past month or so adjusting to living life on her own terms. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled in favor of the pop star on November 12, allowing Spears control over her finances — and her life — for the first time in more than a decade. Days later, the pop star took to Instagram to let her fans know how she was doing. "I'm just grateful, honestly, for each day. Being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent, and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference. I'm grateful for that. It's nice. It's really nice," Spears said in a now-deleted video, according to Entertainment Tonight.

And while Spears has been adamant about not returning to work, according to Fox News, she has been constantly sharing videos of herself dancing, and fans have long wondered if she would ever return to the stage on her own terms at some point in the future. On December 22, Spears took to Instagram to do something that she hasn't done on social media in quite some time: Sing. But it was the accompanying caption that fans can't stop talking about.