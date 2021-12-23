Fans Can't Stop Talking About Britney Spears Latest Plans
Britney Spears has been freed from her 13-year conservatorship, and she has spent the past month or so adjusting to living life on her own terms. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled in favor of the pop star on November 12, allowing Spears control over her finances — and her life — for the first time in more than a decade. Days later, the pop star took to Instagram to let her fans know how she was doing. "I'm just grateful, honestly, for each day. Being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent, and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference. I'm grateful for that. It's nice. It's really nice," Spears said in a now-deleted video, according to Entertainment Tonight.
And while Spears has been adamant about not returning to work, according to Fox News, she has been constantly sharing videos of herself dancing, and fans have long wondered if she would ever return to the stage on her own terms at some point in the future. On December 22, Spears took to Instagram to do something that she hasn't done on social media in quite some time: Sing. But it was the accompanying caption that fans can't stop talking about.
Britney Spears has found her voice
Britney Spears has since deleted the caption on her December 22 Instagram post, but not before thousands of her followers got to read it. Not only did she slam her family, but she also shared some apparent plans for the not-so-distant future — and fans are totally freaking out about it. "I just realized this today guys... after what my family tried to do to me three years ago... I needed to be my own cheerleader," Spears said, according to People magazine. She went on to post a list of her career accomplishments that she read online before revealing some big news. "Yes ... I will be my own cheerleader... why ???? I'm here to remind my white 'classy' family that I haven't forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!! Pssss new song in the works ... I'm gonna let you know what I mean," she wrote, adding a winky face emoji.
Spears seemed to confirm that the rumors of her releasing new music are true — and fans are freaking out. "A new song omg," one Instagram user commented. "Britney is coming omg," wrote another Instagram user. And the comments haven't stopped. No word on why Spears decided to remove her caption, but it's not uncommon. The bottom line is that Spears has found her voice again — and there may be a new album in store for 2022.