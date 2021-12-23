Cardi B's Huge Birthday Gift For Offset Has Jaws Dropping

During Offset's birthday bash, Cardi B stole the show when she presented her husband with his birthday gift — a check for $2 million. "Babe this is my birthday [gift] to you. I know you have a lot of business ventures coming in 2022 so bring out the birthday gift motherf****," Cardi B said as the check was brought out on stage to Offset, before adding, "I love you," per People.

The pair, who have been married since 2017, have chosen to keep their relationship private, but on Offset's real birthday, Cardi B took to Instagram to celebrate him. "Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I'm so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you're becoming and I love the father that you are," she wrote.

"Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short," she continued. On her Instagram post, Cardi B also mentioned the couple's two kids, Kulture Kiari, 3, and their 3-month-old son whose name has not been revealed. "I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies," she added. Here's to a prosperous year ahead!