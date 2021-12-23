What's Really Going On With Alex Rodriguez's Love Life?

Alex Rodriguez's romantic life has been quite a rollercoaster ride, to say the least. From Cameron Diaz to former WWE star Torrie Wilson, the veteran baseball player has certainly found love in all corners of life. But most notably, however, the MLB legend was once engaged to Latin songstress Jennifer Lopez.

Initially meeting in 2005, the two didn't romantically hit it off until 2017. In the years that followed, the former power couple was the talk of the town. From celebrating Thanksgiving with their children from previous marriages to vacationing in Paris, JLo and A-Rod seemingly had it all. Eventually, Rodriguez popped the question to Lopez after two years of dating — admitting he was a "nervous wreck" when proposing, per Oprah Daily.

The relationship, however, came crashing down in March when the couple split after nearly two years of being engaged. Since then, the couple has moved on with their lives — with Lopez notably reuniting with ex Ben Affleck after almost 20 years. Though "Bennifer" is in full swing once again (2000s cultural enthusiasts rejoice!), this begs the question: What's really going on with Alex Rodriguez's love life?