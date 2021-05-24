Alex Rodriguez Is Raising Eyebrows With His Latest Instagram
While triple-threat Jennifer Lopez has been busy rekindling a romance with former fiancé and fellow A-lister Ben Affleck, it appears former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez wants everyone to know he's ready to get back in the game (no pun intended) following his and Lopez's highly publicized split. And he's not exactly being subtle about it.
As you may recall, the pair once widely known as "Bennifer" have been spotted together numerous times recently — first outside of Lopez's Los Angeles home, then again on what appeared to be romantic vacation for two in Big Sky Country in Montana, and most recently in Miami, Fla. A source told People that upon the reconciliation, "Jennifer is doing well. She seems very happy and excited about her future."
Alas, it appears that A-Rod is now also ready to get back out there too, and he wants everyone to know it! The former athlete recently slipped into the DMs of an Australian TV star and has been going through it amidst the breakup. But that's apparently all in the past now. Keep reading to learn how Rodriguez has signaled to the masses that he is also single and ready to mingle.
Alex Rodriguez says he has "new energy"
Alex Rodriguez caused quite the stir when he posted a cryptic Instagram story about entering a "new phase" in his life — and no, it doesn't appear to have anything to do with his new makeup line for men. "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," he penned in the subliminal Instagram story on May 23 (via People). "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming." Wow!
One Twitter user quoted Rodriguez's mysterious post, writing, "I don't think he would have problem meeting woman he has the whole package if not more." "Somebody must have found his old copy of 'The Secret' from 2005. Sounds like he's working on the law of attraction....lol," wrote another.
Meanwhile, a source revealed to People that Alex Rodriguez is "not thrilled" about Jennifer Lopez immediately running straight into the arms of her former flame Ben Affleck. "It definitely hurt his ego," the source divulged. "[Alex] was under the impression that he and Jennifer would go on as friends, but he is acting so needy that Jennifer cut him off," the source continued. Well, we love this "new energy" Rodriguez seems to have found. This could be good!