Alex Rodriguez Is Raising Eyebrows With His Latest Instagram

While triple-threat Jennifer Lopez has been busy rekindling a romance with former fiancé and fellow A-lister Ben Affleck, it appears former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez wants everyone to know he's ready to get back in the game (no pun intended) following his and Lopez's highly publicized split. And he's not exactly being subtle about it.

As you may recall, the pair once widely known as "Bennifer" have been spotted together numerous times recently — first outside of Lopez's Los Angeles home, then again on what appeared to be romantic vacation for two in Big Sky Country in Montana, and most recently in Miami, Fla. A source told People that upon the reconciliation, "Jennifer is doing well. She seems very happy and excited about her future."

Alas, it appears that A-Rod is now also ready to get back out there too, and he wants everyone to know it! The former athlete recently slipped into the DMs of an Australian TV star and has been going through it amidst the breakup. But that's apparently all in the past now. Keep reading to learn how Rodriguez has signaled to the masses that he is also single and ready to mingle.