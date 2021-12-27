Which Title Did Meghan Markle Just Claim Out Of All The Other Royals?
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pulled the plug on their working relationship with the royal family, there has been plenty of talk over whether or not the couple should lose their royal titles. While the couple did lose their royal patronages and Harry lost his honorary military titles, per The Washington Post, they are still referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex much to the surprise of their critics everywhere. Harry and Meghan's biggest critic, Piers Morgan, has been the most vocal about the matter.
When Meghan appeared as a guest on "When All Women Vote" back in August 2020 and said that those who don't vote are "complicit," according to the Independent, Morgan fired back on Twitter with, "The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can't remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way." In his column for the Daily Mail, Morgan also called for the queen to strip the Sussexes of their titles again because of a memoir that Harry is writing about his life as a royal. He wrote, "I've said this before, and I now say it again: the Queen should strip Harry and Meghan of all their titles with immediate effect."
But if there is one title Morgan or anyone else at Buckingham Palace can't take away from Meghan, it's this one.
Meghan Markle is the smartest member of the royal family
According to the New York Post, Meghan Markle was honored with yet another title, and it's one that might spark some ire with her critics. The Duchess of Sussex was named "the most intelligent British royal," beating out people like her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and her brother-in-law, Prince William. The study was conducted by Oxford Royale and looked at such things as high school test results, the ranking of their colleges, and their overall academic credentials with Top Universities. It turns out that Meghan beats everyone else out when it comes to her book smarts.
"Life as a royal isn't always an easy job and involves a lot of dealing with extensive scrutiny and life in the public spotlight, and Meghan Markle's academic strengths have equipped her perfectly for this role," a spokesperson for Oxford Royale said. "Meghan's desire to use her platform to raise awareness over serious world issues reflects her intelligence, analytical mind and educational pedigree."
And while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge trailed not too far behind Meghan in the study, with Kate in second place and William in third, Prince Harry failed to crack the top ten. But then again, if your wife is the smartest person in the family, does it really matter?