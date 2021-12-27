Which Title Did Meghan Markle Just Claim Out Of All The Other Royals?

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pulled the plug on their working relationship with the royal family, there has been plenty of talk over whether or not the couple should lose their royal titles. While the couple did lose their royal patronages and Harry lost his honorary military titles, per The Washington Post, they are still referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex much to the surprise of their critics everywhere. Harry and Meghan's biggest critic, Piers Morgan, has been the most vocal about the matter.

When Meghan appeared as a guest on "When All Women Vote" back in August 2020 and said that those who don't vote are "complicit," according to the Independent, Morgan fired back on Twitter with, "The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can't remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way." In his column for the Daily Mail, Morgan also called for the queen to strip the Sussexes of their titles again because of a memoir that Harry is writing about his life as a royal. He wrote, "I've said this before, and I now say it again: the Queen should strip Harry and Meghan of all their titles with immediate effect."

But if there is one title Morgan or anyone else at Buckingham Palace can't take away from Meghan, it's this one.